1h ago

add bookmark

Rain forced to withdraw Telkom merger statement

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rain/Instagram

Data-only network provider Rain has been forced to withdraw its media announcement of a plan to merge with Telkom after the move was condemned by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) as unlawful.

On Thursday last week, Rain released a press release, announcing a proposal to merge with Telkom. But TRP said the media announcement was issued without its approval, as required by law. It demanded that Rain withdraw the announcement. In response, Rain said it would get a legal opinion.

On Tuesday morning, Rain withdrew its press release, but said it will submit a formal proposal to Telkom in due course.

"As Rain we are pleased with Telkom’s SENS [Stock Exchange News Service] announcement stating that if an offer or formal proposal is received from Rain, the board of Telkom will consider it," the company said in a statement.

READ | Fight over Telkom: Third suitor enters the fray, but even more bidders expected

Last week, Rain said the merger would create a "5G powerhouse", a strong third player to compete against a "telecommunication duopoly" in South Africa.

But it is competing with MTN, which wants to buy Telkom, as well as black-owned investment firm Toto Consortium, which wants to acquire government's 40.5% stake in Telkom for around R7 billion.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtntelkomraintelecomsmergers
Rand - Dollar
16.46
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.68
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,775.38
-0.2%
Silver
20.11
-0.8%
Palladium
2,125.00
-1.3%
Platinum
929.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
95.10
-3.2%
Top 40
64,654
+1.0%
All Share
71,436
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,139
+2.9%
Industrial 25
86,918
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,320
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo