SA watchdog hits Google, Takealot and Uber with new demands

The Competition Commission has finally released a range of remedial actions against online platforms, aimed at helping smaller businesses compete.

Google must provide R330 million in advertising credits and other support to local small businesses.

Takealot must change its site to increase competition from small suppliers. Online property sites and car sellers must cut listing prices for independent agencies and dealers.

SA's competition watchdog has demanded that Google, Uber Eats, Takealot and Apple take a range of steps to encourage competition from smaller companies.

This includes that Google must provide R330 million in advertising credits and other support to local small businesses, while Takealot must change its site to increase competition from small suppliers. Online property sites and car sellers must cut listing prices for independent agencies and dealers.

On Monday, the Competition Commission released its final report into the dominance of online retail platforms in the country. The inquiry was launched more than two years ago.

The commission found that Google must provide R180 million in advertising credits for smaller businesses, as well as allowing greater prominence for smaller online platforms on the tech giant's search engine.

Google will also have to provide a further R150 million in training, product support and other measures for small and medium enterprises and black-owned online companies to "offset the competitive disadvantages faced on Google Search". Google must also introduce a South African flag identifier in its search results so that consumers who want to use local retailers can easily identify them.

Google Play and Apple Store Online must stop preventing smaller app stores from directing consumers to pay directly on their own sites.

Takealot must separate its retail division from its online marketplace because of a perceived conflict of interest. The commission says this will prevent its retail services from "accessing seller data and unilaterally stopping sellers from competing for certain brands". Takealot will also have to introduce a 60-day dispute resolution process for marketplace sellers complaints on returns and stock loss, which "will be deemed resolved in favour of the seller if not resolved within 60 days".

To encourage greater participation of disadvantaged businesses in ecommerce, Takealot will also have to implement a programme aimed at historically disadvantaged persons that will introduce personalised onboarding for them, the waiver of subscription fees for the first three months and at least R 2000 advertising credit for use in the first three months.

As for Amazon's entry into SA, inquiry chair James Hodge said that while there were rumours of the retailer's entry, there was nothing firm yet. If Amazon were to enter SA, it would have to comply with similar conditions to those imposed on platforms such as Takealot.

Property24, Autotrader and Cars.co.za are required to reduce substantially the price of listing to small and medium-sized independent agencies and dealers.

Online food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and Mr D must also inform customers if they charge restaurants a commission fee, and that the menu items may be priced differently than in restaurants.

The new requirements are immediately binding but will be implemented in phases, the commission said. It hopes that the interventions will boost smaller South African online platforms and level the playing fields against retail giants.

Media24 has a direct stake in Naspers-owned Takealot. News24 is in the Media24 stable.