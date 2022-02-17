JUST IN | Shell, Mantashe lose court bid challenging Wild Coast seismic survey interdict

The High Court in Makhanda has dismissed Shell and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's application for leave to appeal a ruling that temporarily halted a seismic survey off the Wild Coast.
The interim interdict remains in place.
Judge Gerald Bloem made the ruling on Thursday. The application was dismissed with costs.
.@Shell’s application for leave to appeal against the interdict obtained by communities against seismic blasting of the Wild Coast dismissed with costs by Bloem J.— Johan Lorenzen (@JohanLorenzen) February 17, 2022
The interdict will remain in place pending the communities’ application to set aside Shell’s exploration rights. pic.twitter.com/pD1EisBsPH
