39m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Shell, Mantashe lose court bid challenging Wild Coast seismic survey interdict

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Concerned citizens objected to Shell's planned seismic off the Wild Coast by means of protests and petitions.
Concerned citizens objected to Shell's planned seismic off the Wild Coast by means of protests and petitions.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The High Court in Makhanda has dismissed Shell and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's application for leave to appeal a ruling that temporarily halted a seismic survey off the Wild Coast.

The interim interdict remains in place.

Judge Gerald Bloem made the ruling on Thursday. The application was dismissed with costs.

*More to follow

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shellgwede mantasherenewablessolar power
Rand - Dollar
15.03
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,886.01
+0.9%
Silver
23.69
+0.5%
Palladium
2,344.76
+2.5%
Platinum
1,076.36
+1.1%
Brent Crude
94.81
+1.6%
Top 40
69,826
+0.1%
All Share
76,569
+0.1%
Resource 10
78,486
+0.6%
Industrial 25
92,280
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,258
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo