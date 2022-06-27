1h ago

SIU freezes R27m mansion linked to ex-lotteries boss

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a R27 million luxury property linked to the former chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission, Professor Alfred Nevhutanda.

The mansion, in Wonderboom, Pretoria, is owned by Vhutanda Investments, a company whose sole director is Nevhutanda. 

"Vhutanda Investments allegedly purchased the property for approximately R27 million in 2018 with money from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC)," the unit said. 

"At the time of the acquisition of the property, Professor Nevhutanda was both the director of Vhutanda Investments and the chairman of the board of the NLC."

Property records show that the 2 300 sqm mansion and its various outhouses sit on a two hectare plot, roughly two kilometres from Wonderboom Airport. 

The main house includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and four garages. The plot, which is dotted with palm trees, has a swimming pool, a fountain and extensive shaded lawns. It is surrounded by a high wall with an electrified fence. 

The 2 300 sqm mansion is owend by Vhutanda Investments.

The SIU said its investigation revealed that the property was bought by non-profit organisations that had received lotteries grants. 

READ | SIU raids lottery watchdog's offices after uncovering R300m in fraudulent payments

"The luxury property therefore constitutes proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the review application.

Nevhutanda and Vhutanda Investments have been prohibited from dealing "in any manner whatsoever" with the mansion and its furniture, which are now under the care of a curator.

The unit said it would also be instituting civil action against Nevhutanda and Vhutanda Investments. 

