JUST IN | Some baby powder products recalled in SA as asbestos is detected

The affected baby powder brands. Source: Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands has recalled some Purity and Elizabeth Anne's baby powder products.

"Trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples of the talc raw material used in these products," the company said in a statement.

Tiger Brands asked that these products must be returned: 

Source: Tiger Brands

"The affected batch of raw materials does not meet Tiger Brands' strict quality and safety standards," the company said.

The baby powder products must be returned to stores or pharmacies for a cash or coupon refund.

Last month, US multinational Johnson & Johnson announced that it would stop selling and making talc-based baby powder around the world.

The company stopped sales in the US and Canada two years ago, after the US authorities found trace amounts of asbestos in its baby powder.

This triggered tens of thousands of lawsuits from women who alleged that the use of the powder caused their ovarian cancer.

Company Snapshot
