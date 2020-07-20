1h ago

add bookmark

Spur's longtime CEO to step down after 24 years in charge

Lameez Omarjee
(iStock)
(iStock)

Spur Corporation's [JSE:SUR] CEO, Pierre van Tonder, will retire at the end of the year after leading the restaurant group for 24 years.

Spur owns Spur Steak Ranches, Italian food franchise Panarottis, seafood restaurant John Dory's, burger joint RocoMamas and steak restaurant Hussar Grill.

"Pierre (61) has served as managing director/CEO since 1996. He joined the group in 1982 as a junior restaurant manager and was appointed to the holding company board 10 years later," Spur said in an update to shareholders on Monday morning. 

According to chairperson Mike Bosman, the group had shown "strong growth" under van Tonder's leadership. It owns over 640 restaurants in South Africa and has a presence in 20 countries internationally. The search for a new CEO has already begun.

Earlier this year, Spur reported that its revenues had fallen dramatically as a result of the lockdown that prevented its restaurants from trading. The group's shares were trading 1.40% stronger on Monday morning. 

Related Links
Lockdown eats nearly half of Spur's restaurant sales
Sorbet owner Long4Life cuts its stake in Spur
No on-site alcohol consumption at restaurants - and keep your mask on unless you eat or drink
Read more on:
spurlockdowncoronavirusrestuarants
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2302 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2896 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4404 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo