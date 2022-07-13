JUST IN | Steinhoff fined R190 million by Germany's financial regulator

Steinhoff has been fined €11.2 million (~R191 million) by Germany's financial regulator BaFin for breaching financial regulations five years ago.

The retailer was fined for submitting late filings and failing to publish voting rights notifications.

The fines do not mention the group's former CEO, Markus Jooste, who has been charged by authorities in Germany with balance sheet fraud.

"Steinhoff failed to make its annual financial report for the financial year 2016/17 publicly available within the prescribed period," BaFin said in a short statement on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, Steinhoff failed to publish voting rights notifications within the prescribed period."

Steinhoff has said it would not appeal the fine.

"We are pleased to have concluded another historical regulatory matter," said the group's CEO, Louis du Preez.

The retailer said the fine would also "effectively resolve" other late filings of financial reports and voting rights notifications.

It plans to pay the fine in three tranches of €3.7 million, with the last payment due in September 2024.