2h ago

add bookmark

Karpowership demands De Ruyter retraction, denies it is corrupt

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Karpowership
Photo: Karpowership
  • Karpowership will demand a retraction from the former Eskom CEO.
  • Andre de Ruyter accused the Turkish group of "an extensive legacy of alleged corruption, breaches of contract and abuse".
  • Karpowership denied any allegations of impropriety.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply power to South Africa, said it will demand a retraction from André de Ruyter, the former chief executive officer of Eskom, because it said he had inferred the firm was corrupt. 

The company, which generates electricity from ship-mounted, gas-fired power plants, in 2021 won about 60% of an emergency tender seeking to secure 2 000 megawatts of power to ease shortages that have plagued South Africa for almost 15 years. Court challenges from rival bidders and environmentalists and a yet-to-be resolved delay in getting Eskom, the national power utility, to sign a power-purchase agreement have stalled the deal.

In a wide-ranging interview broadcast on e.tv on February 21, De Ruyter said a search on Karpowership would reveal that "there is an extensive legacy of alleged corruption, breaches of contract and abuse" when it comes to the company’s dealings with countries that have used its ships.

De Ruyter’s comments "inferred, if not directly represented, that Karpowership is corrupt," the company said in a statement sent to Bloomberg. "Karpowership unequivocally and unconditionally denies any allegations of impropriety on its part and rejects and dismisses insinuations of corruption."

The interview, in which De Ruyter also said Eskom had fallen victim to corruption involving officials from the ruling ANC, has seen the former CEO attacked by government ministers who questioned his motives and blamed him for power cuts. While he was due to leave at the end of March, Eskom’s board asked him to leave the day after the interview was broadcast. Opposition parties, the ANC and labour unions have demanded he reveal who he was implicating.

De Ruyter didn’t immediately respond to an email and text message from Bloomberg seeking a response. 

The government’s decision to award Karpowership the bulk of the emergency tender met stiff opposition from climate activists and other civil society organisations because of the cost of the 20-year contract and the potential environmental impact the three power plants would have. 

"There is absolutely no justification for concluding a 20-year agreement with a company that can raise the anchor, literally, and literally sail away with the asset the country has paid for," De Ruyter said in the interview. 

The Turkish company said the government would be paying for the power and not the assets, and it was assuming all of the risk as it would need to meet strict performance requirements. 

"Defaulting on the power purchase agreement would not only give rise to damages for breach of contract, but very significantly would mean that Karpowership would not recover anything for a significant upfront investment," the company said. 

It also said Eskom’s demand that it sign an indemnity agreement, when none had been requested from other successful bidders in the tender, was irregular. Nevertheless it had offered to make amendments to "the power purchase agreement anti-corruption undertakings," and provide indemnity for any legal costs the utility might incur.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
karpowershipde ruytereskom
Rand - Dollar
18.29
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.46
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
944.00
+0.9%
Palladium
1,402.43
-1.5%
Gold
1,825.46
+0.5%
Silver
20.80
+0.9%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,694
+0.3%
All Share
77,734
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,800
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,991
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,548
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

8h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo