KFC closes shops, can't sell some menu items as load shedding hits suppliers

KFC has temporarily closed some of its outlets in South Africa due to load shedding, as it struggles with supplier problems.

We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022





While many of its restaurants have generators, its suppliers are not able to provide products due to the power outages, KFC said.

"The current constraints are due to load shedding impacting some of our suppliers. We are working hard to sort out all the constraints with our suppliers, and we’ll be open as soon as possible," the company said in tweets on Wednesday.

South Africa saw load shedding for 201 days in 2022 – a new record.

