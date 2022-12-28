24m ago

add bookmark

KFC closes shops, can't sell some menu items as load shedding hits suppliers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Duncan Alfreds
Photo: Duncan Alfreds

KFC has temporarily closed some of its outlets in South Africa due to load shedding, as it struggles with supplier problems.


While many of its restaurants have generators, its suppliers are not able to provide products due to the power outages, KFC said.

"The current constraints are due to load shedding impacting some of our suppliers. We are working hard to sort out all the constraints with our suppliers, and we’ll be open as soon as possible," the company said in tweets on Wednesday.

South Africa saw load shedding for 201 days in 2022 – a new record. 

READ | SA shoppers abandon trolleys as load shedding kills pay points



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtnkfcvodacom
Rand - Dollar
17.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.67
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.25
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,803.17
-0.6%
Silver
23.78
-1.1%
Palladium
1,799.98
-2.0%
Platinum
1,023.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.33
+0.5%
Top 40
68,015
+1.0%
All Share
74,141
+0.9%
Resource 10
72,737
+1.3%
Industrial 25
91,280
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,712
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo