Koko vs tweeting grandmother: Former Eskom CEO slapped down three times in a row

Matshela Koko, a former Eskom CEO who left the company under a cloud in 2018, has lost in court for the third time running as he tried to justify his punitive litigation against a member of the public who called him a crook on social media.

Koko, who has several allegations of corruption against him in the public domain - including that Eskom awarded an R800 million contract to his stepdaughter in which the money then flowed to his wife, has not been charged and denies that he is corrupt.

In 2021, Koko filed a R500 000 defamation claim against a then 72-year-old grandmother who said on Twitter: "You stole so much, I am sick of your innocent ramblings." The woman, Barbara Tanton, later deleted her account and apologised.

READ| Court dismisses Matshela Koko's leave to appeal punitive costs order

Koko’s litigation against her was described in court by her lawyers as a Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPP) suit, typically used by powerful people to bankrupt and silence activists. Koko is also suing Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha for a tweet in which Mantshatsha said he could foresee Koko’s arrest and imprisonment.

Koko lost the first application against Tanton in the high court in Johannesburg in August with punitive costs awarded against him. In December, the high court refused him leave to appeal the punitive costs order. On 25 March, he was again refused leave to appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

While the parliamentary inquiry into corruption recommended that the NPA investigate Koko for corruption, he is yet to be charged with an offense.