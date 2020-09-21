1h ago

KPMG still discussing what reparations to offer to purged former SARS employees

KPMG South Africa cannot confirm yet how much it could possibly pay towards former South African Revenue Service (SARS) employees who were axed because of its now-retracted "rogue unit" report.

The auditing firm which apologized and withdrew the report in 2017. Business Day reported that on Friday the firm's chairman, Wiseman Nkuhlu said KPMG has discussed contributing towards "reparations" of SARS employees that were purged because of its report.  

On Monday, KPMG said it has had a number of discussions about contributing to the rebuilding of SARS but it was "unable to comment further at this time" about the kind of support the company was considering for SARS or individuals it wanted to do right by.

"KPMG is committed to supporting the rebuild of SARS and the work they are doing to address issues of the past. We confirm there have been a number of discussions in this regard," said KPMG in a written response.

News24 previously reported that an internal report compiled by senior executives at SARS recommended that an apology must be offered to employees affected and that the rogue unit report be withdrawn. The internal report showed that many of the employees interviewed during its compilation wanted financial reparations for damage and other losses

