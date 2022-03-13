Kulula.com and British airways aim to resume flights by midday on Sunday

Comair is engaging with the SA Civil Aviation Authority to lift the suspension of Kulula.com and British Airways flights before noon.

The Authority suspended the two airlines on a cautionary basis on Saturday.

Comair says it will accommodate customers affected by Saturday's suspension on other flights or help them rebook without penalties.

Comair says Kulula.com and British Airways flights in South Africa should resume by midday on Sunday.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended kulula.com and British Airways flights, both operated by Comair, for 24 hours.

It was a precautionary suspension following a review of the airline operator's policies and systems. SACAA said it undertook the review because of the recent spate of safety incidents at Comair. It wanted the operator to use those 24 hours to show that its risk and safety management systems can effectively manage potential hazards.

Comair said it had already responded to the SACAA's concerns on Friday, but the regulator required additional documentation, thus the precautionary suspension.

"We are doing everything possible to get the suspension lifted. We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA and are working hard to provide the SACAA with the additional information it requires," said Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond.

The company is aiming to have the suspension lifted before 12:00 midday. This will give it enough time to make arrangements to run the scheduled flights as normal as possible, it said.

Comair added that it will be doing everything it can to accommodate customers affected by Saturday's suspension on other flights. It will also help those who can't fly on Sunday rebook without penalties. It will keep customers informed via SMS.

"We understand the frustration and inconvenience this has caused and are doing everything we can to assist," wrote the company in a statement.

