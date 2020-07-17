1h ago

add bookmark

Kulula.com owner's rescue practitioners postpone creditors' meeting

Carin Smith
Kulula.com Boeing 737 800 (Supplied)
Kulula.com Boeing 737 800 (Supplied)
  • Comair's business rescue practitioners have advised shareholders that a creditors' meeting has been postponed to Monday 20 July.
  • The airline went into business rescue in May.
  • Comair's creditors have granted its rescue practitioners an extension until 28 July to publish a business rescue plan.

The business rescue practitioners of Comair advised shareholders in a JSE-notice that a creditors' meeting that was scheduled to take place on Friday, has been postponed until Monday 20 July.

Comair owns Kulula.com and also operates British Airways domestically under a license agreement. The airline operator, which was struggling before the lockdown began at the end of March, which grounded all its flights, went into business rescue in May.

It is estimated that the 77-year-old company had R7.42 billion in assets on its balance sheet at that time, compared to liabilities of R5.48 billion.

Comair stands to receive just 7.5 cents in the rand on the R790 million that was unrecoverable after SAA entered business rescue in early December. The money was for outstanding payments still owed by SAA to Comair on a R1.1 billion settlement in a Competition Commission case.

Earlier this week Comair also advised shareholders that, in terms of the Companies Act, the claims of subsidiaries are not deemed to be that of independent creditors. That would mean these subsidiaries would not be able to vote on the acceptance of a rescue plan.

In terms of the Companies Act, the determination of independence of creditors is necessary prior to a vote on a business rescue plan. A plan will be adopted if it was supported by 75% of creditors' voting interests, including at least 50% of independent creditor's voting interests.

Shareholders in the company will, for instance, be regarded as independent creditors.

Before going into business rescue, Comair had been lobbying the state for "special aid" to the airline industry through industry initiatives to help deal with the devastating impact of the covid-19 pandemic that triggered the lockdown.

A week before going into business rescue, the company informed shareholders that it only expects to resume flights in either October or November.

Late in April Comair had asked staff to either take leave or unpaid leave for the extended lockdown period, as it could not afford to pay employees their full salaries.

Comair's creditors have granted its rescue practitioners an extension until 28 July to publish a business rescue plan. This was after an interested investor group requested more time to progress its offer.

Related Links
Extension granted for publishing Kulula.com owner's business rescue plan
Kulula.com owner investigating potential cash funding
DA heading to court to prevent 'emergency' bailout of SAA
Read more on:
comairbusiness rescueairlinesaviation
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2234 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2837 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4298 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3077 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo