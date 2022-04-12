43m ago

add bookmark

KZN flood: Chemical depot's dam with toxins overflows

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The burned down UPL Chemical Factory in Cornubia, Durban.
The burned down UPL Chemical Factory in Cornubia, Durban.
Thabiso Goba

A pollution control dam at UPL’s fire-damaged chemical warehouse near Durban has spilled following heavy rains.

The warehouse was torched by looters in July last year and the fire released a range of dangerous harmful chemicals into the air and nearby watercourses. Significant numbers of fish died and beaches were closed as a result, while the residents complained about air pollution. The Environment Ministry has said UPL didn’t have the appropriate permits to store the chemicals, an allegation the company denied.

The dam, a re-purposed storm-water facility, had been carefully managed and its contents taken to a landfill, the company said in a statement.

“The heavy rains over the weekend and continuing into last night have however created an unprecedented volume of storm-water in the PCD,” UPL said. “In response to this threat, UPL had resumed extraction to tankers and the specialist team implemented systems to reduce the volume of rainwater entering the PCD. Despite these interventions, due to ongoing heavy rainfall the PCD still over-topped.”

Specialists appointed by UPL said the spilled water has “extremely diluted” contaminants, according to the company.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kzn flood. chemicals
Rand - Dollar
14.49
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
18.87
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
15.72
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,974.46
+1.1%
Silver
25.58
+1.9%
Palladium
2,386.00
-2.0%
Platinum
980.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
66,780
-0.9%
All Share
73,802
-0.8%
Resource 10
81,610
-0.6%
Industrial 25
78,991
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,915
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo