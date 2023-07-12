Lady R could be 'final nail in SA's coffin', but business won't give up: BLSA's Mavuso

CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busisiwe Mavuso says the international community is very concerned about SA's approach to the Russia-Ukraine war.

She says the CEOs sit in boardrooms where these concerns are aired, and the government is not privy to them.

CEOs of multinational firms have difficulty convincing their principals to continue investing in South Africa.

CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) Busisiwe Mavuso has warned that if South Africa doesn't get to the bottom of its perceived bias towards Russia, the consequences will be far more severe than most expect.



Mavuso said at the PSG Think Big Series on Tuesday that the business community is privy to what the international community says about the country, with many CEOs part of frank meetings where public sector participants are absent.

"We sit with investors … we sit with the fund managers. We do investment roadshows. So, we have an obligation to actually make [the government] understand what the international communities are actually saying. Where we are sitting at the moment, there are serious concerns from the international community," she said.

"If we don't sort out the Russia issue, you know, if we don't get to the bottom of the Lady R issue, that is going to possibly be the final nail in South Africa's coffin," said Mavuso.

She said that as much as the business community has pledged to work with the government to solve the energy, rail transport, crime and other issues to improve SA's image in the eyes of investors and get the country out of the FATF grey list, they won't be government's praise singers.



Mounting weaknesses

She said the biggest issue is that international investors don't think the way SA has addressed the Russia-Ukraine war – despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent visit – is worth much. And if SA doesn't move quickly to address these concerns, Mavuso believes that capital will move on.

"The overarching sentiment of the international community is that we've got mounting weaknesses as a country," said Mavuso.

She pointed out that SA has already lost many investments to east African countries. The region includes countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

Mavuso said local CEOs of multinational firms have much difficulty convincing their principals to continue investing in South Africa.



She added that the private sector is not trying to run the government or lobby for mass-scale privatisation in SA, but it has a vested interest in making things happen, especially in changing the narrative about SA in the eyes of investors. She said that was the primary driver behind BLSA's decision to plough R18 million into the controversial Eskom probe, which led to the arrest of 43 people.

She said that business leaders are often accused of standing on the sideline. Now, the country's business leaders are putting their money where their mouths are because SA can't keep bleeding out funds, as has been the case for over a decade.

Mavuso said that when looking at all the challenges SA faces, there's no denying that more private sector participation and capacity are needed to help the government. She said that the CEOs who have raised their hands to help with the energy, transportation and law enforcement problems are only trying to ensure that SA has a capable state.

These CEOs include Anglo American SA chairperson Nolitha Fakude; Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler; former Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo, Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby; Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman and Jannie Durant, CEO at Remgro.

"In 2016, we committed that never again will business go back to its barracks, and never again would business stand on the sidelines and not be part of the solution … we're going to make sure that this government is a capable state," said Mavuso.



