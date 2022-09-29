2h ago

add bookmark

24 Savannas for R19? Game glitch leads to online happy hour

accreditation
Nick Wilson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lager than life: A glitch led to massively reduced online booze prices at Game.
Lager than life: A glitch led to massively reduced online booze prices at Game.
Getty Images

South Africans stocking up on beer and ciders for the weekend would have been forgiven for thinking they had somehow stepped into an early '90s time warp when using Game’s online platform on Wednesday evening.

Initially they had lots to cheer when they found they could purchase cases of certain beers and ciders for prices probably last seen in the early 1990s, with some even hopping on to Twitter to tell others about the online bonanza.

Some of the offers included 12 Savannas (500ml) for R25, while a case of 24 Castle Lites was available for R75. One mouth-watering offer included 24 Savanna Angry Lemon drinks (330ml) for the price of R19.  

But happy hour came to an end all too quickly with Game, which is owned by JSE-listed Massmart, saying in a statement on Thursday a glitch had resulted in the dream prices.

"We are aware that there was an obvious pricing error on our website, which resulted in, for example, a case of beer being sold for the price of an individually priced beer. This was caused by a technical error on our website. We have since removed these products while we fix the issue," said the group.

Game apologised for the "inconvenience" and said that as per its terms and conditions "in the event of an obvious error" it would cancel the orders made at those prices and refund the full amount to customers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boozebeerglitchonlinegame
Rand - Dollar
17.97
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,658.18
-0.1%
Silver
18.75
-0.8%
Palladium
2,232.50
+3.8%
Platinum
872.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
89.32
+3.4%
Top 40
56,921
-0.9%
All Share
63,264
-0.9%
Resource 10
59,793
+3.3%
Industrial 25
76,769
-2.2%
Financial 15
13,707
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

7h ago

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo