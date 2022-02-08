Land Bank CEO, top exec quit as debt solution hangs in the balance

The Land Bank's C EO has stepped down, hot on the heels of another senior executive.

A solution has yet to be found for the bank's debt dilemma.

The Land Bank is at risk, says the Auditor General.

The Land Bank, which has missed another deadline to conclude an agreement with lenders to which it owes R40 billion, announced on Tuesday that its CEO Ayanda Kanana had resigned.



The Land Bank defaulted on its debt almost two years ago and has been in discussions with lenders to reach a "liability solution" or proposal on how bond holders will be compensated. It failed to reach a deadline of 31 March last year, which triggered payment to a creditor that had opted to sue.

During the audit of the last financial year, the bank was required by the auditor-general to reach a "liability solution" with lenders by 31 January.

Kanana has been in the position for two years. Another senior executive, Litha Magingxa, who was head of agricultural economics and advisory, also resigned, said the bank's newly appointed board chair, Thabi Nkosi. He had been with the Land Bank for four years. A new board came into office in December.

The bank defaulted on debt servicing payments in 2020 and has been in talks with the majority of lenders ever since to solve the default. Until it is resolved, the bank cannot access finance to lend on to farmers.

Kanana, who coincidentally appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on finance on Tuesday along with other entities that report to Treasury, told MPs that a third proposal or "liability solution" was on the table before lenders.

"For the past 22 months, we have been working with lenders on a solution on three solutions. Lenders have indicated they have reservations about the latest solution. We are continuing to engage so we can get out of default and focus on our mandate," said Kanana.

Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane said Treasury was working "flat out" to find a solution that was acceptable to everyone.

Futuregrowth, which is coordinating the lenders group, would not comment on the negotiations. Lenders have previously voiced their disquiet over Treasury’s attempts to "degrade their position" with previous liability proposals. At the core of the dispute is whether bond holders have their debt guaranteed by Treasury and how and when they are repaid.

Kanana also provided MPs with an insight into why the Land Bank had achieved a qualified audit opinion in 2020/21. The audit opinion was an improvement on previous year when the bank got a disclaimer.

"When we came into office in 2020 we found an undesirable state of affairs. What gave us a disclaimer were that loans and advances had not been properly accounted for. There was poor control over the loan book, which was managed by an intermediary," he said.

The contract for the intermediary has since been ended and the bank was having difficulty extracting information, including bank statements from the entity. Kanana said that the bank had resolved that only route left open was legal action.

Kanana said:

"When we put the remedial plan in action, we realised this was worse than we thought. To protect the Land Bank, we have had to go the legal route."





Speaking on behalf of the auditor-general’s office to the committee, Polani Sokombela said: "The bank’s going concern status was on the basis that the liability solution would be finalised by 31 January. That date has come and gone. This remains a very critical risk for the Land Bank because if it is not finalised, it will be very difficult for it to do business."

Nkosi thanked the outgoing executives and said the "board is working expeditiously to resolve the Land Bank’s financial challenges and is excited about the future as it navigates this final lap towards the full resumption of operations."