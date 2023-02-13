Landmark medical negligence ruling orders SA hospitals to treat - not pay - victim

A new court ruling has overturned the common practice of paying out large lump sums for medical negligence cases against the state.

Instead of awarding a single lump sum, the court ordered that state hospitals provide care for a young patient with cerebral palsy.

The Eastern Cape Health Department says the ruling will help shield the public from "unscrupulous lawyers" who "cheat litigants".

The Bisho High Court ruling, which may set a precedent for medical negligence cases, goes against the established practice of paying lump sums "on a once and for all basis" administered by a trust.

Judge Rob Griffiths ruled that two Eastern Cape hospitals provide the 11-year-old patient with a free list of specific services, surgeries, supplements and medical items.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health said the ruling paved the way for it to no longer pay large lump sums for future medical care.

"We are overwhelmed by this positive outcome. We are humbled by the court’s judgment and will endeavour to provide the necessary care to the patient," said provincial head of health, Dr Rolene Wagner.

"This case has a significant bearing on our financial situation as a department and our ability to provide care for all who depend on the public sector for their healthcare."

The ruling was welcomed by the province's MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth. She said that while the department must pay for medical negligence cases, it would now be harder for "unscrupulous lawyers" to take the "lion’s share of the payment and cheat litigants".

Provincial health departments paid R1.76 billion in medical negligence claims for the year to end-March 2021. The Eastern Cape had the highest number of outstanding cases, with a potential total cost of R4 billion.

Doing the sums

The province's health service was sued by the child's mother, who argued that negligence at his birth caused him to develop cerebral palsy, intellectual impairment and epilepsy.

The department conceded its staff had been negligent, meaning the case revolved around how best to calculate the damages for his future medical needs.

As Griffiths noted, courts usually award lump sums in similar cases.

The plaintiffs had asked the court to award damages of R35 million. Some R2.78 million – around 8.5% of the total award – would be used for the administration of a trust set up to oversee the patient's health needs.

The department had already settled the issue of general damages and loss of earnings for R2.1 million. It had also agreed to pay R650 0000 for an adapted car to ferry the young child to hospital.

This left only the question of damages for future medical needs. While the plaintiff argued for a lump sum, the defence said two public sector hospitals near his home could provide him with the care he needs. And if the hospitals were unable to, he could be referred to the private sector.

In oral hearings between April and September last year, the court heard expert opinion for the defendants that the awarding of lump sums was causing health departments to run up large contingent liabilities. And "unreasonable" negligence payouts meant public hospitals were struggling to provide services to other patients.

The defence also argued that it was very difficult to predict a patient's future medical needs. Once-off lump sums could adapt to unpredictable health needs over time.

In addition, the defendants said that lawyers' fees were eating into the damage payments.

The defence, meanwhile, cast doubt on whether the public health sector could provide the standard of care the plaintiff could get in the private sector.

The state will provide

In a ruling handed down last week, Griffiths said while the plaintiff would be awarded R2.1 million in damages, there would be no single lump sum payout.

"It is my view that the defendant has tendered extensive and valuable evidence that the [two hospitals] are capable of providing the patient with the medical care and services he requires."

Griffiths ordered that all the 11-year-old's future healthcare needs – from physiotherapy and surgeries to meetings with neurologists, be provided by the state for free.