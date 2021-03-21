55m ago

LG Electronics may close down mobile phone business

Kyungji Cho
LG Electronics’ CEO said in January that all options were on the table for its loss-making smartphone business. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
LG Electronics Inc. may shutter its mobile communication business rather than sell it, DongA Ilbo reports, citing an unidentified person in the electronics industry.

Negotiations with Germany’s Volkswagen AG and Vietnam’s Vingroup JSC on possible sale of the smartphone business seemed to have failed, according to the report.

LG Electronics’ CEO said in January that all options were on the table for the loss-making operation. The company was said to have halted development last month of phones with a rollable display, and DongA said Sunday that LG has shelved a planned first-half rollout of all new smartphones.

LG may share its decision on the business’ fate with employees as soon as early April, the DongA report said.

