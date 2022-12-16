LIFT-off as SA's youngest airline brings in 3 planes for peak summer season

LIFT is South Africa's youngest airline - having started just two years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It credits its flexible commercial approach for remaining sustainable during the challenging aviation environment created by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

As part of its innovative approach, LIFT has brought in three planes from Lithuania on so-called "wet leases" to meet SA's peak summer season demand.

LIFT started flying on 10 December 2020 - when the Covid-19 pandemic was still raging. Since then, it has undertaken more than 7 000 flights, transporting more than a million passengers. It offers flights between Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

The airline's co-founder and brand CEO Jonathan Ayache credits the airline's flexible commercial approach for its sustainability during and after the challenging pandemic period.

The ability to adjust to market demands quickly is once again shown by LIFT, having brought in three foreign-registered aircraft on so-called "wet leases", to operate alongside its existing three aircraft to meet peak summer demand in SA. The crew and pilots are South African.

A wet lease is a leasing agreement where a company provides an aircraft - often with a complete crew - maintenance and insurance to an airline on a short-term basis.

"The wet leases have allowed us to add much-needed capacity into the domestic aviation market at a time when customers really need it, and helps us make travel more affordable," explains Ayache.

This kind of short-term, flexible capacity growth is common in Europe but has historically not been done in SA.

"It is part of our innovative approach, which enables us to scale our capacity up and, if need be, to reduce it again fairly quickly as we did not lock ourselves into long leases," he says.

"There was a gap in the market when Comair stopped flying. Like us, other airlines also started adding capacity to fill the gap, and the market has started to stabilise. We do not want to bring in too much capacity and create an over-supply again. So we took the agile and responsible approach to build capacity. We call it a demand-driven approach rather than supply-driven."

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has confirmed that Global Aviation is fully compliant in its operation of three aircraft through the wet lease-in.

"In essence, the foreign operator will be conducting an operation on behalf of our local AOC as all the resources used are from the lessor," explains SACAA. "Lithuania CAA will perform the safety oversight over their AOC holder. However, the SACAA will also continue with safety oversight."

Furthermore, the licenses of the pilots are also validated by the Lithuanian CAA.

Takatso

LIFT is operated by Global Airways (a full-service leasing company). Global and an airline management company founded by LIFT's other co-founder Gidon Novick, are the minority shareholders in the Takatso consortium, which was chosen by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to be South African Airways' strategic equity partner.

The DPE, SAA's shareholder, announced more than 18 months ago that it chose the Takatso Consortium as a strategic equity partner to take a 51% stake in the airline.

Novick, who represented the minority shareholders on the Takatso board, announced his resignation as a director in November, citing concerns over being able to fulfil his fiduciary duties due to what he labelled a lack of transparency regarding the deal. He also voiced concerns over the status of funding.

Global and Novick indicated that they would remain as minority shareholders in the consortium, despite Novick's resignation as a director. Takatso's majority shareholder, infrastructure investment firm Harith, has indicated that it has no plans to ask the minority shareholders to exit, despite Novick's resignation from the board.

Government is awaiting the completion of the regulatory processes, including Competition Commission approval, to finalise the Takatso deal.