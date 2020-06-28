19m ago

Liquidators start auctioning SA Express' assets and soliciting buyers

SA Express' provisional liquidators have started auctioning more of the airline's assets as they race against time to avoid a final liquidation.

GoIndustry DoveBid SA has advertised auction of SA Express' Bombardier jets, engines, other equipment as well as licenses and other infrastructure "required to operate an airline in Southern Africa".

In the advert which GoIndustry DoveBid SA says was ordered by the airline's joint liquidators, it also said that it is accepting offers for either the assets or "the sale of the business in its entirety as a going concern".

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave the joint SA Express provisional liquidators the greenlight to sell and transfer property of the state-owned airline in mid-June. It also allowed them to try and attract new investment for the airline.

SA Express was placed into provisional liquidation in April after its business rescue rescue  practitioners and the Department of Public Enterprises could not agree on a rescue plan. This followed the placing of the regional airline into business rescue by one of its service providers, ZieglerSA, in February.

The joint provisional liquidators are trying to avoid final liquidation so that the airline will not lose its operating licence. GoIndustry DoveBid SA has asked parties to express interest by no later than 3pm on 21 July 2020.

Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi

