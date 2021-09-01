1h ago

add bookmark

Losing power bidder seeks to postpone court case until Hawks wrap up procurement probe

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Karpowership SA has denied that its bid to provide emergency power was in any was corrupt.
Karpowership SA has denied that its bid to provide emergency power was in any was corrupt.
Karpowership

The South African gas company that is suing to stop the awarding of contracts to fast-track new power production has put in an application to postpone the start of an upcoming court hearing. 

Energy company DNG has alleged that the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme - an initiative to fast-track around 2 000 MW of new power to cut down on load shedding – was bedevilled with corruption.

The group wants a court to name it as a successful bidder in place of Karpowership SA, the floating powership company which was awarded the lion's share of the energy deal. Both Karpowership SA and the Department of Energy have denied any wrongdoing

But DNG has now applied to postpone the start of its upcoming court case, which was set to start next week. 

In a statement, DNG said it wants to wait for the results of a probe by the Hawks into the awarding of preferred bidding status before hearings start. 

"I want a [corruption]-free bidding process and I'm confident that is the national interest," said DNG Group chief executive officer Aldworth Mbalati.

Bernard Mogoro, the head of the Independent Power Producers Office, which oversaw much of the emergency power procurement, has said his office will oppose the postponement request as he wants the matter dealt with as soon as possible. 

Speaking before a Parliamentary briefing on Wednesday, Mogoro said no one had unduly influenced the process of awarding preferred bidder status. 

"It is not possible to influence the process, not even I can influence the process. There are so many checks and balances," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
karpowershipdng energycape townenergypower generationelectricity
Rand - Dollar
14.39
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.05
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,815.47
+0.1%
Silver
24.22
+1.4%
Palladium
2,448.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,006.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
60,613
-0.7%
All Share
66,976
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,793
-3.9%
Industrial 25
84,755
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,472
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 539 votes
Travelling
48% - 1280 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 312 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 206 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

11h ago

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo