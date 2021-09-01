Losing power bidder seeks to postpone court case until Hawks wrap up procurement probe

The South African gas company that is suing to stop the awarding of contracts to fast-track new power production has put in an application to postpone the start of an upcoming court hearing.

Energy company DNG has alleged that the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme - an initiative to fast-track around 2 000 MW of new power to cut down on load shedding – was bedevilled with corruption.

The group wants a court to name it as a successful bidder in place of Karpowership SA, the floating powership company which was awarded the lion's share of the energy deal. Both Karpowership SA and the Department of Energy have denied any wrongdoing.

But DNG has now applied to postpone the start of its upcoming court case, which was set to start next week.

In a statement, DNG said it wants to wait for the results of a probe by the Hawks into the awarding of preferred bidding status before hearings start.

"I want a [corruption]-free bidding process and I'm confident that is the national interest," said DNG Group chief executive officer Aldworth Mbalati.

Bernard Mogoro, the head of the Independent Power Producers Office, which oversaw much of the emergency power procurement, has said his office will oppose the postponement request as he wants the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

Speaking before a Parliamentary briefing on Wednesday, Mogoro said no one had unduly influenced the process of awarding preferred bidder status.

"It is not possible to influence the process, not even I can influence the process. There are so many checks and balances," he said.