1h ago

add bookmark

Loyalty programmes under spotlight as ConCourt sides with SARS over Clicks' ClubCard

Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Clicks has lost a Constitutional Court case about the tax treatment of its ClubCard scheme.
Clicks has lost a Constitutional Court case about the tax treatment of its ClubCard scheme.
Nellie Brand-Jonker
  • Clicks lost its tax case against the SA Revenue Service at the Constitutional Court. 
  • Clicks argued that it should be entitled to a provision that would allow it to defer tax payment on its ClubCard scheme.  
  • But the highest court in the land disagreed.

Clicks has lost a Constitutional Court case about the tax treatment of its ClubCard scheme - which may have implications for other loyalty programmes in South Africa.

Clicks resorted to the courts after the SA Revenue Service (SARS) refused to allow that the company could claim an allowance under section 24C of the tax code.

Section 24C creates an exception to the general rule that expenditure is only deductible in the year in which the expenditure actually incurred. The exception allows a taxpayer to defer paying tax on income if that incomes accrues in terms of a contract and will be used to finance future expenditure.

As far back as 2009, Clicks argued that it was eligible for the section 24C allowance because it uses income it earns from an individual contract of sales concluded with loyalty programme members to finance future obligations to redeem cash-back vouchers. A customer earns one loyalty point for every R5 spent, and Clicks returns 2% of the value of all qualifying purchases.

The Tax Court found in its favour - but SARS then appealed, and the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against Clicks. The court found that the obligation to incur future expenditure came from two different contracts - the sale contract and the ClubCard contract. 

The decision was taken on appeal to the Constitutional Court, which has now also ruled against Clicks, finding that the two contracts were simply just too independent from each other. "Each contract of sale constituted a complete contract of its own, with terms that were different from the ClubCard contract."

There is no further recourse for Clicks following the unanimous decision in country’s highest court.

This also means that all retailers with loyalty programmes cannot defer tax payments on future expenses. Clicks has been ordered to pay SARS's legal costs.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
clickstax
Rand - Dollar
13.92
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,882.96
+0.1%
Silver
27.77
+0.8%
Palladium
2,733.38
-1.6%
Platinum
1,178.90
+0.6%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,057
-0.3%
All Share
66,055
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,414
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,504
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,764
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1531 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3796 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo