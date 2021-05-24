Loyalty programmes under spotlight as ConCourt sides with SARS over Clicks' ClubCard

Clicks lost its tax case against the SA Revenue Service at the Constitutional Court.

Clicks argued that it should be entitled to a provision that would allow it to defer tax payment on its ClubCard scheme.

But the highest court in the land disagreed.

Clicks has lost a Constitutional Court case about the tax treatment of its ClubCard scheme - which may have implications for other loyalty programmes in South Africa.

Clicks resorted to the courts after the SA Revenue Service (SARS) refused to allow that the company could claim an allowance under section 24C of the tax code.

Section 24C creates an exception to the general rule that expenditure is only deductible in the year in which the expenditure actually incurred. The exception allows a taxpayer to defer paying tax on income if that incomes accrues in terms of a contract and will be used to finance future expenditure.

As far back as 2009, Clicks argued that it was eligible for the section 24C allowance because it uses income it earns from an individual contract of sales concluded with loyalty programme members to finance future obligations to redeem cash-back vouchers. A customer earns one loyalty point for every R5 spent, and Clicks returns 2% of the value of all qualifying purchases.

The Tax Court found in its favour - but SARS then appealed, and the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against Clicks. The court found that the obligation to incur future expenditure came from two different contracts - the sale contract and the ClubCard contract.

The decision was taken on appeal to the Constitutional Court, which has now also ruled against Clicks, finding that the two contracts were simply just too independent from each other. "Each contract of sale constituted a complete contract of its own, with terms that were different from the ClubCard contract."

READ | Tax practitioner sentenced to jail after VAT abuses

There is no further recourse for Clicks following the unanimous decision in country’s highest court.

This also means that all retailers with loyalty programmes cannot defer tax payments on future expenses. Clicks has been ordered to pay SARS's legal costs.