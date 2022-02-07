46m ago

Lucky Star owner suspends finance chief

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
Oceana has placed its CFO under precautionary suspension.
Fishing group Oceana has placed its CFO Hajra Karrim under precautionary suspension until further notice.

On Monday in its announcement of Karrim’s suspension, Oceana said it had begun the appointment process for an acting CFO. The group didn’t provide reasons for her suspension, only saying that it was on a precautionary basis "pending a further process".

Karrim’s suspension comes after a series of delays - since October 2021 - of the release of its results for the year ended 30 September 2021. Oceana began delaying the release of the results following a whistleblower’s queries regarding the financials of its US operations. 

"In particular, the matters pertained to the accounting treatment of the group’s 25% shareholding in Westbank Fishing held by Daybrook Fisheries," said Oceana.

In January, the fishing company said it had concluded the investigation on the issue and found no evidence of "fraud, misappropriation or loss of funds or management of override of controls arising from any of the matters raised".

Last week, the JSE announced that the company's listing could be suspended or removed if it fails to submit its annual report by 28 February. 

Its share price has declined by almost 8% since the first results delay was announced in October 2021.

