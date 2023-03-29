1h ago

Share

Luno mulls public listing as long-time CEO steps down

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Luno is eyeing a potential stock market listing.
Luno is eyeing a potential stock market listing.
Rafael Henrique/Getty Images
  • Cryptocurrency exchange Luno is considering a public listing, according to its new CEO.
  • James Lanigan took the role from co-founder Marcus Swanepoel, a move cryptowatchers interpreted as preparation for a listing.
  • Luno recently said it was retrenching 35% of its staff due to a downturn in the tech sector, falling crypto prices and the knock-on impact of the FTX saga.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Cryptocurrency exchange Luno, one of the few South African-founded tech companies with a global footprint, is considering a public listing. 

"One of Luno’s ambitions is a potential public listing in the future," said its new CEO James Lanigan. "However, the timing and geographic details of a potential IPO (initial public offering) are unknown at this stage, but yes, we will be exploring all options."

Last week Lanigan took over as CEO from co-founder Marcus Swanepoel, a move some crypto watchers interpreted as preparation for a listing.

Swanepoel, who has been with the company since it was named BitX and operated out of an office park outside Stellenbosch, was named executive chair.

"Co-founding and serving as the CEO of Luno for the past 10 years has been the greatest honour of my career, and I’m excited for our next chapter as we continue to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands," said Swanepoel in a statement.

Luno, today headquartered in London, was founded in 2013 by four South Africans as one of the country's first cryptocurrency exchanges. In 2020, it was bought by US-based blockchain investor the Digital Currency Group (DCG). 

Earlier this year, Luno announced it was retrenching 35% of its labour force due to a downturn in the tech sector, falling crypto prices and the knock-on impact of the meltdown and eventual bankruptcy of exchange FTX.

READ | As its US owner suffers $1bn loss, Luno moves to retrench 35% of workers

FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas last year. He is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund Alameda, and making large illegal political donations to buy influence in Washington, D.C.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that executives at Genesis, a crypto lender that falls under Luno's parent company DCG, had early access to invest in cryptocurrencies Bankman-Fried helped launch, at a discounted rate before the crypto tokens were issued to the public. According to the publication, Genesis is FTX and Alameda’s biggest creditor and is owed R4.1 billion.

The DCG group reported a loss of $1.1 billion (R20 billion) last year. 

Luno SA's country manager Christo de Wit previously told News24 the exchange was run independently from its parent company and customer funds were segregated from corporate funds.

"Luno holds customers’ funds safely and securely independently of DCG and those funds remain accessible to customers at any time," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lunobitcoincrypotocurrency
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.16
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.39
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.69
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
959.94
-0.8%
Palladium
1,416.15
+0.7%
Gold
1,968.27
-0.3%
Silver
23.22
-0.4%
Brent Crude
78.65
+0.7%
Top 40
70,445
0.0%
All Share
76,047
0.0%
Resource 10
66,459
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,327
0.0%
Financial 15
15,628
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo