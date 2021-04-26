Managers at SAA Technical put their foot down as salaries hang in the balance again

A petition by some managers at SAA Technical has circulated on social media.

Unlike its parent company SAA, SAAT is not in business rescue.

It is again unclear to what extent SAAT can pay salaries this month.

Managers at South African Airways Technical appear to have drafted a petition questioning the competence of executives running the subsidiary of state-owned airline South African Airways.

The "internal memo" was doing the rounds on social media last week. Sources within SAAT told Fin24 that the petition had been sent by a group of managers to exco as an internal memo.

Unlike SAA, SAAT and other subsidiaries like low-cost airline Mango and AirChefs are not on business rescue.

The document states that affairs at SAAT have driven "SAAT M3/S3 management" to write the memo to the interim SAAT CEO in an attempt to address several issues that led to distrust in the current SAAT exco's ability to run SAAT strategically and ensure that it remains a going concern.

The accusations levelled at exco include an alleged failure to answer questions raised by managers in an internal WhatsApp group, in what the managers believe is an attempt to frustrate them so much that they decide to resign, reducing the head count at SAAT.

They also want all outstanding salaries paid up within seven working days.

The memo further claims a business plan for SAAT that was submitted to government has not been seen by "wider management" or non-management staff.

The managers want, among other things, for exco to collect monies owing on all invoiced work, and for consequence management to be enforced where there is wasteful expenditure or where invoicing has been improperly handled.

They additionally take issue with what they call a "bloated top management structure" as well as what they say is the appointment of foreign staff without following "proper recruitment processes".

A reliable source told Fin24 on Monday that the interim CEO had asked for more time to respond to grievances raised in the petition.

Salary payments

Last week NUMSA wrote to SAAT interim CEO Terrence Naidoo regarding salary payments.

In a letter to Naidoo, seen by Fin24, Viwe James, NUMSA's infrastructure sector co-ordinator, says the union does not agree that SAAT's financial woes were entirely caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry. James says SAAT's income is derived from many streams, not only the airline business.

NUMSA would like to have seen an attempt to mitigate the reduced income from SAA, by looking into finding maintenance work for SAAT on the rest of the continent or internationally. The union is also concerned about the continued resignation of technicians at SAAT.

NUMSA demanded full payment of its members outstanding salaries by 27 April 2021, and said any failure would be breach of contract and its members would have a right not to tender their services until the breach is restored.

But is there money?

Last month, attempts by SAAT to make full payment was ultimately unsuccessful. Interim CEO Terrance Naidoo told Fin24 that 50% of salaries had been scheduled for payment in April.

"The Executive team and SAAT employees have been working hard to reach this objective despite the challenges that we are faced with. It is through the efforts of the SAAT team as a collective that we are scheduled for 50% payment of April 2021 salaries.

"SAAT exco team continues to engage with its employees at appropriate platforms to deliberate on challenges facing the organisation, as well on measures put in place to have these addressed," he said.

According to Naidoo, the business plan prepared by exco has been approved by government and roll-out is imminent. The business plan aims to secure SAAT's future sustainability and exco will keep working with employees and the board, he said.

SAAT is also attempting to recover monies owed for work done. Current customer activity and revenue streams remain depressed, employees were informed last month.

The Department of Public Enterprises hopes to obtain a special allocation from Parliament, which is currently in recess, in order for R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion provided for SAA in the mini-budget in October last year, to go to the airline's subsidiaries SAAT, Mango and AirChefs.

Fin24 reported last week that Mango could stop operating for a few months as from 1 May, according to internal communication. The document states that the executives and board of Mango, as well as the interim board of SAA, decided on this step after having had to fend off creditors for the past six months and not being able to stall them any longer.

According to the document, the DPE has been asked to consider putting Mango in business rescue, just like SAA.

In another document seen by Fin24, from Mango acting CEO William Ndlovu, addressed to employees, it is stated that at the beginning of April 2021, the airline was informed that Mango will only receive funds in June 2021.

* This story was updated at 17:47 on Monday 26 April to include comment from Naidoo.