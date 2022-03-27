56m ago

add bookmark

Mandela's arrest warrant NFT raises nearly R2 million in auction

accreditation
Loni Prinsloo

A non-fungible token created from Nelson Mandela’s original arrest warrant raised R1.9 million in an auction to help fund a heritage site that documents South Africa’s struggle for democracy. 

Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist who emerged from 27 years in prison to become South Africa’s first black president, was arrested in 1962 for conspiring to overthrow the white-minority government. 

Proceeds from the sale will go toward the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site, which received the original document in 2004 as a donation, said Ahren Posthumus, chief executive officer of Momint, the marketplace for NFTs that sold the Mandela item. Last year the museum received about $50 000 (R728 000) following an auction of a NFT of a pen gun owned by fellow freedom fighter Oliver Tambo. 

READ NFT of Mandela's arrest warrant up for grabs

This helps the “museum sites stay afloat,” Posthumus said in an interview. “They have been badly affected by the lack of tourism due to Covid-19. So this is a way to revitalise their flow and keep history alive.”

Mandela was released from prison in 1990 and the first multiracial election was held four years later. 

The buyer of the NFT will have exclusive access to the original document at Liliesleaf Museum, Posthumus said. “The ink is visible through the paper” of the high-definition scan, he said.

Liliesleaf farm, then on the outskirts of Johannesburg, was used as the secret headquarters of the African National Congress from 1961 and was where Mandela and other party leaders hid from authorities. Leading activists were arrested there during a raid by police in 1963.

NFTs have soared in popularity in recent months, with caricatures of monkeys and lions commanding prices in the millions of dollars. Sports clubs, prestige automakers and even pop stars are among those getting into the nascent trading business, which uses blockchain technology to authenticate unique ownership tokens attached to otherwise easily reproducible digital goods. 

Bored Apes Yacht Club NFT was also sold at the auction at $310 000 said Posthumus.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oliver tambonftsmandela
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,958.20
0.0%
Silver
25.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,340.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,004.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
120.65
+1.3%
Top 40
67,578
-0.2%
All Share
74,325
-0.0%
Resource 10
82,078
-1.7%
Industrial 25
80,215
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,113
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo