Mango placed in voluntary business rescue

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday approved low-cost airline Mango going into voluntary business rescue.

The judge dismissed an application by three unions to have Mango - a subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA), placed in business rescue - and instead accepted an application by Mango itself to be allowed to do so voluntarily.



Going into voluntary business rescue means Mango has a bigger say in who gets appointed as its business rescue practitioner. The effective date was ruled to be 28 July this year. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) was ordered to note the status of Mango as such on its records. "All parties agree that the matter is urgent. Most, if not all, affected persons wish to have [Mango] placed under supervision," the court order states.

The Mango Pilots' Association (MPA), one of the three unions who brought the application, said had the unions not applied "such intense pressure... Mango would have been left to fail".



"We have shone a spotlight on a number of issues. The citizens of South Africa and us as unions, will be watching carefully how the business rescue is managed," said Jordan Butler, chair of the MPA.

The other two unions involved were the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa and the SA Cabin Crew Association.

All parties were ordered to pay their own costs.

For Alf Lees, DA member of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), the court determination that Mango must be placed in business rescue is "cautiously welcomed".

"The critical decision will be who is appointed as the business rescue practitioner. It must be a person of strong character...who will deal professionally with Mango and not allow her or himself to be bullied. The Mango business rescue must not cost the SA taxpayer another cent and if it cannot be rescued without further taxpayer bailouts it must be liquidated," said Lees.