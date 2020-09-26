28m ago

Mango promises to fly passengers throughout the weekend amid flight grounding concerns

Londiwe Buthelezi
Low-cost carrier, Mango says consumers should not panic because its flights continue to operate as normal amid reports that its entire fleet is set to be grounded from midnight.

While SAA Technical (SAAT) wants to withdraw its support to Mango at midnight, allegedly due to non-payment by its parent company, SAA, Mango said it is still in discussion with SAAT and it remains committed to fly passengers throughout this long weekend.

"Mango can confirm that ongoing key and sensitive discussions are taking place between Mango and SAAT currently to continue with operations under these difficult times. Mango is currently operating as normal and all customers should always check Mango’s website for any changes to their flight status," said the airline in a short statement released on Saturday.

SAAT is a fleet maintenance subsidiary of state-owned carrier, SAA. Mango is also a subsidiary of SAA. SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said he's yet to confirm the reasons why SAAT wants to withdraw its services to Mango.

But if Mango's discussions with SAAT don't yield the desired outcome, it would mean that the airline has to ground its aircraft as all airlines need pre-flight inspection by a technical support crew before it can be cleared to fly.

