Mango rescue practitioner heads to court in bid to get funds for restructure

SAA still has R310 million due to its low-cost subsidiary Mango.

The DPE has, however, set certain conditions before SAA is allowed to transfer this money to Mango.

Mango's business rescue practitioner has gone ahead with an urgent court application in order to try to obtain the money.

Mango's business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono is heading to court in a bid to access the remaining funds government allocated to the low-cost subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA).



Parliament approved a special allocation of R819 million for Mango's restructuring, from R10.5 billion allocated to SAA by Treasury.

According to Sono's latest business rescue status update report released on Friday, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) transferred R399 million - the balance still owed of the R819 million - to SAA in March. To date SAA has, however, only transferred to Mango R89 million of the R399 million required for "certain urgent payments".

However, the DPE has set certain conditions before SAA can transfer the rest of the money.

Catch-22

An indication of what these conditions are can be found in a written response to Parliament by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, dated 29 April.

Gordhan explains that the R819 million was only for Mango's restructuring purposes and that SAA may only pay over the balance on condition that firstly, the business rescue process must be completed around the end of April 2022; and secondly, a viable strategic equity partner (SEP) for Mango must be identified "that has financial capacity to fund the airline after it exits the business rescue process".

The process to find an SEP was initiated early in December last year and Gordhan expects it to be finalised in the next few months.

Mango went into voluntary business rescue at the end of July last year and has not flown since. It owes R2.85 billion to creditors, and also has about R183 million of un-flown ticket liabilities.

The airline cannot resume operations until and unless it secures a new investor to buy and relaunch the airline, because SAA has indicated that Mango does not form part of the deal by which the Takatso Consortium will obtain a 51% stake in SAA.

Four binding offers

Sono says in his latest report that he regards the conditions set by the DPE as unjustified and not in accordance with the approved business rescue plan. He wants the balance of the funding still owed to Mango to be paid over by SAA "unconditionally and without delay".

Furthermore, he is concerned that the refusal by SAA and the DPE to transfer the balance of funds could have a negative impact on the investor process.

According to his latest report, the process to find a suitable investor to buy Mango is at an advanced stage. Early in April Sono received four binding offers from qualifying bidders. Bid offers will, among other things, be evaluated on price offered, source of funding and B-BBEE status.

The binding offers were evaluated and two of them were found to substantially meet the stipulated requirements, the report says. A preferred bidder and a reserve bidder were selected and notified.

Mango's business rescue plan stipulates that any buyer will have to show it has access to at least R200 million to enable Mango to resume operations as the DPE stipulated that government funding cannot be used for this purpose.

"In the event that the preferred bidder is unable to fulfil the conditions of the transaction agreements, the reserve bidder will be approached to conclude the transaction. To this extent, the reserve bidder has been given a timeline by which to provide certain information, following which they will be provided the draft transaction agreements," Sono states in his report.

Thereafter approval must be obtained in terms of the Public Finance Management Act and regulatory approval from the Competition Commission if necessary.

If the sale of Mango does not work out, Sono will have to wind down the airline.



