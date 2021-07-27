Mango unions grew tired of govt promises, filed for business rescue, court documents show

According to court documents filed by three unions at low-cost airline Mango, they grew tired of no outcome from promises made about business rescue.

The unions felt they had no other option left but to take matters into their own hands by filing for business rescue themselves.

They want to avoid Mango being liquidated in August.

Continued promises by its shareholder South African Airways (SAA), government and the board of Mango (which currently consists of only one director) that the low-cost airline would be placed in business rescue, led to three unions taking the matter into their own hands by filing an urgent application in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.



This is according to court documents seen by Fin24 and filed on behalf of the SA Cabin Crew Association (SACCA), the Mango Pilots' Association (MPA) and the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (NUMSA).

In the view of the unions, while the situation at Mango is currently "extremely urgent and dire", the airline can easily be rescued using existing assets and re-allocating funds. They estimate the airline could be profitable again by 2023 or 2024.

Mango is about R2.5 billion in debt. This includes about R718 million which Mango owes its fellow SAA subsidiary SAA Technical, R156 million owed to Airports Company SA (ACSA), and R57 million owed to Air Traffic Navigation Services.

Government has earmarked about R819 million for Mango from a special allocation from Treasury which is meant implement SAA's own business rescue plan. SAA emerged from business rescue in April this year. But it seems the R819 million for Mango will only be transferred once the airline has been placed in business rescue.

"The intention was for the three unions to do a joint business rescue application with Mango's shareholder SAA, whose shareholder is the Department of Public Enterprises," Jordan Butler, chair of the MPA, told Fin24 on Monday.

"SAA asked for more time till Friday (23 July). We served Mango with the business rescue papers on Saturday. They then asked for more time till Monday (26 July) but we have not been able to get firm commitments and timelines on outstanding salaries and the proposed joint business rescue, so the unions had no alternative but to file the application themselves."

According to a founding affidavit by Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, president of SACCA, Mango has not yet been placed in business rescue despite "all stakeholders concurring that Mango is a proper and fitting candidate for such a rescue".

Bottleneck

"Clearly both the board of Mango and the board of SAA are in favour of placing Mango in business rescue. It appears as though the bottleneck prohibiting the commencement of business rescue proceedings is the DPE," she says in her affidavit.

In June an aircraft lessor company initiated liquidation application proceedings against Mango. The court date was, however, postponed to August after negotiations between Mango and the creditor.

If the liquidation application is not opposed, Mango will be placed in liquidation, and its assets, which are limited, will sold and the proceeds divided among creditors. By going into business rescue, the liquidation application will be suspended which, the unions believe, offer Mango a better chance of surviving and saving jobs.

Mango employs about 750 people. The affidavit also points out that Mango employees have continued working "out of sheer goodwill" and despite being owed the equivalent of about six months' worth of salaries.

"They cannot be expected to do so indefinitely and if the [business rescue] order is not granted, they will down tools," states Nsibanyoni-Mugambi.

SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo confirmed on Monday that Mango will go into business rescue "and (that it) is receiving top priority with intense consultations underway with all key stakeholders".

He did not indicate how this ties in with the urgent application already filed by the three unions. Kgokolo said both SAA's board and executives are aware that June and July salaries have not been paid to Mango staff and this is receiving urgent attention.

"The funds gazetted for SAA subsidiaries, totaling R2.7 billion, are yet to be received by SAA to recapitalise the subsidiaries. We are in constant contact with our shareholder [the DPE] in this regard," said Kgokolo.

He added that at SAA subsidiaries SAA Technical and Air Chefs, retrenchment consultations have already started.