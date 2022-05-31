Mantashe, energy dept dropped the ball on Shell's seismic blasting plans, court hears

Minister Gwede Mantashe didn't take into account the impact that a seismic survey off the Wild Coast would have on communities, a court heard.

The process of renewing Shell's exploration right was farcical, said the applicants' legal counsel.

Wild Coast communities want the High Court to permanently block Shell's proposed survey.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his department slipped up in 2021 when they approved the renewal of an exploration permit for Shell to conduct a seismic survey off the Wild Coast, a court heard.

It was argued that this was because the concerns of affected communities and the impact of the survey on the environment and their spiritual and cultural practices had not been considered.

An application by Wild Coast communities and non-profit organisations such as Sustaining the Wild Coast is being heard in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha over three days this week. They are seeking to permanently block Shell's proposed seismic survey.

The applicants want the court to set aside an exploration right granted to Impact Africa in 2014, and then later transferred to Shell, to conduct the seismic blasting in search of offshore oil and gas resources.

They contend that Shell did not conduct a meaningful consultation process with interested and affected parties about the survey. They also argue that Shell does not have the required environmental authorisation in terms of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

The exploration permit in question was renewed in 2017 and again in 2021.

Mantashe was appointed minister of mineral resources and energy in 2018. He is a respondent in the matter and is giving an account for decisions made by the minister's office, including that of the past.

The applicants want the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's (DMRE) decision to grant the exploration right and its subsequent renewals to be set aside. They also want a declaration from the court that an Environmental Management Programme (EMPr) under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) does not equate to an environmental authorisation under the NEMA.



Shell relied heavily on its approved EMPr as environmental authorisation for its proposed survey.

Representing seven of the applicants, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, put forward that Mantashe did not consider the "voices of communities", the survey's environmental harm and the efficacy of mitigation measures in place when he allowed for the renewal of the exploration right.

Ngcukaitobi said the whole process of granting the exploration right and its renewals was "farcical".

Initially, the application for the right came from Impact Africa in 2013. The minister at the time, Ben Martins, only had access to the application for the exploration right from Impact Africa, the proposed EMPr and the recommendations made by the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA).

"Those are the only three documents before the minister. We know of nothing else before the minister," said Ngcukaitobi.

In these documents, there was no reference to the cultural and spiritual significance of the sea to the communities in the area. The EMPr made no mention of the impact of seismic blasting on the spiritual and cultural practices of communities, the heads of argument from the applicants read. The communities argue that the seismic survey will not only be harmful to their environment, but will also cause them harm on a spiritual and cultural level.

"So, we can accept it as common cause that the cultural and spiritual practices were not considered because it is not mentioned in the three documents before the minister at the time," Ngcukaitobi said.

The minister also did not take into account the harm to the environment and efficacy of mitigation measures and only had one-sided information related to Impact Africa's application, its EMPr and PASA's recommendations, Ngcukaitobi said.

The process became more "farcical" in 2017, when the first renewal was granted. At the time, the department and officials mistakenly thought that an approved environmental authorisation had been in place when they granted the renewal, Ngcukaitobi said.



"It illustrates how superficial the entire process was... to actually miss a critical document like an approved environmental authorisation in your renewal process. It shows the entire thing is a big farce, really," Ngcukaitobi added.

Considering information from scientific experts on the impact of seismic surveys, from both the applicants and the respondents (which include Impact Africa and Shell), there was an acknowledgement that the science had evolved since the first exploration right was granted in 2014.

Ngcukaitobi said there were still research gaps in the impact of seismic surveys, where further testing was required. This suggested that the 2013 EMPr – which outlined environmental risks and mitigation measures – could not be relied upon for a survey to be conducted now.

The scientists agreed that there was not enough data, Ngcukaitobi said.

But Mantashe, as the authority responsible for taking into consideration the potential harms and the efficacy of the mitigation measures, did not do so, the court heard. "There is zero evidence of the minister applying himself to the harms and efficacy of mitigation measures," Ngcukaitobi said.

Given that the science was inconclusive and evolving, the minister ought to have erred on a precautionary principle of protecting the environment. Ngcukaitobi said this was an international principle which South African courts had accepted.

Representing Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa, who joined the application, advocate Nick Ferreira similarly highlighted how the government had overlooked the NEMA: Integrated Coastal Management Act (ICMA).

In terms of the act, the state must ensure that coastal public property is used, managed, protected, conserved, and enhanced in the interests of the whole community and future generations.

Ferreira told the court that the minister had conceded that the ICMA was not considered. "Even as a check-box exercise, they forgot to check one of the boxes (the ICMA)," Ferreira said.

Citing the minister's answering affidavit, Ferreira said it was believed that Shell did not require environmental authorisation in terms of the NEMA, which was why the ICMA wasn't triggered.

Ferreira, however, said that the decision was unlawful because there had been a failure to take into account statutory obligation. He said there had been a material error of law, "which is an error made by the decision-maker and an error perpetuated by the minister in the minister's answering affidavit".

Climate change

Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa also argued that there was no consideration of the impact of the seismic survey on climate change. The discovery of oil and gas and their production would contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and the impact of climate change, the court heard. These should have been considered.

Ferreira said the respondents played up the economic benefits such as job creation from oil and gas exploration and production, rather than how these projects would exacerbate the climate crisis.

They (respondents) say you must consider those benefits, but they want to exclude from consideration by decision-makers the harms that would result from that exploration. We say they can't have their cake and eat it. If the benefits of exploitation are relevant, then so too are the climate change harms that will result from it. Advocate Nick Ferreira

The hearing resumes on Tuesday.

