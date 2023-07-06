Markus Jooste's 'girlfriend' wanted R150k a month - not happening, says court

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page

Berdine Odendaal, the rumoured romantic interest of former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste, will not be able to rely on payments from the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to cover her legal expenses.



The Western Cape High Court this week dismissed an application by Odendaal to have the central bank release R150 000 a month from blocked funds it had previously frozen, and to pay her legal expenses as well.

In a ruling handed down on Thursday, Judge E.D. Willie said Odendaal had not made a case that any funds should be released.

He found that Odendaal, a keen polo player, had previously repudiated the bank's offer to pay her R150 000 a month without paying her legal bills as well. The central bank was now justified in not paying her anything.

Odendaal was one of the first people linked to Steinhoff to have their assets frozen as SA authorities probe billions of rands in balance sheet fraud.

In April 2021, the central bank blocked her bank accounts and attached two of her cars and four properties registered in her name at the exclusive Val de Vie Estate outside Paarl.

The SARB said at the time there was evidence she bought the assets with loans she received from Mayfair Speculators, a horse-racing company owned by Jooste's family trust.

In this week's judgment, the court said it was common cause that Odendaal had received around R60 million from Mayfair.

Lawyers for Odendaal and the bank hashed out an agreement in 2021 for the bank to release R150 000 month from one of her blocked accounts for all "reasonable" expenses, including around R80 000-a-month stabling for her polo ponies. But the agreement broke down in February 2022, after Odendaal repeatedly tried to get the bank to also cover her legal bills.

As News24 reported last year, Odendaal's bid backfired. The central bank said that by initiating legal action to it to cover her legal bills, she had "repudiated" the R150 000-a-month agreement and that it could stop all payments.



