Markus Jooste's mysterious R75 million Hermanus bond whammy

The company that owns Markus Jooste's Hermanus mansion took out a R75 million mortgage with a trust in the name of one of the founders of Tekkie Town last year.

The mansion was among the Jooste-linked assets attached by the SA Reserve Bank this week.

While the bank refers to the Hermanus property is the "Jooste premises", there was so sign of the former Steinhoff CEO in the seaside town on Wednesday.

The company that owns the seaside mansion in Hermanus where former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has been living, unexpectedly secured a R75-million bond with a trust in the name of Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen in December 2021, documents show.

Jooste has been living at the property - which spans two plots near the beach in Hermanus, with a combined market value of R81 million - on and off for the past few years.

The property is not registered in Jooste's name, but in that of a company called ERF 2825 Hermanus (Pty) Ltd, which lists his friend, Rian du Plessis, as a director.

Jooste and Du Plessis, trustee of the Jooste family trust, were both named in an SA Reserve Bank application this week to attach around R1.5 billion in assets linked to the former Steinhoff boss for contravening exchange control laws.

While Jooste's name has long been synonymous with the Hermanus property, the fact that it owes a trust linked to Van Huyssteen R75 million is rather unexpected.

This is because Van Huyssteen and other founders of shoe retailer Tekkie Town launched numerous court bids against Steinhoff to get their company back, claiming they had been "duped" and "fraudulently induced" by Jooste into selling.

Fighting Steinhoff

Van Huyssteen and other Tekkie Town founders sold their company to Steinhoff in 2016 for R3.2 billion in shares. At the time, Jooste was the group's CEO. But the value of their shares plunged in late 2017 when Jooste stepped down at the first signs of a fraud crisis.

In 2021, Van Huyssteen and colleagues even launched a bid to liquidate the retailer. The two sides eventually settled after Steinhoff upped its payout offer, which opened the way for it to continue with its R25-billion settlement with creditors and shareholders.

But even as Van Huyssteen was considering court action against Steinhoff, he appears to have remained on friendly terms with Jooste. He bought dual horse of the year Legal Eagle from Jooste's Mayfair Speculators in December 2017, shortly after Jooste resigned. In mid-2018, he said he still saw Jooste from time to time, and didn't view him as a crook.

Bond documents show that, in December 2021, the company that owns the Hermanus mansion and the Braam Van Huyssteen Trust entered into a mortgage bond agreement. According to the terms of the agreement, ERF 2825 Hermanus (Pty) Ltd owes the trust R75.47 million, plus another R18 million "arising from all present and future obligations and indebtedness".

Gallo Images/Rapport/Edrea du Toit

The figure of R75 million is roughly the market value of the two erven that make up the Hermanus plot. Surety has been provided by the Hermanus mansion, plus another nearby property.

Having a bond means that the Van Huyssteen Trust will be well placed to get something out if Jooste's estate is liquidated. Mortgage bondholders are generally viewed as secured creditors under SA law, meaning they are among the first to be paid if an estate is wound up.

News24 could not reach Van Huyssteen for comment on Wednesday. Jooste's lawyer did not respond to a request for comment earlier in the week

'He wants to have his day in court'

In an interview with Bruce Whitfield of The Money Show, Du Plessis said he believes Jooste is "as frustrated as we all are”".

"I think he also wants to have his day in court."

Du Plessis said his friend approached him to become a trustee of the family trust after he resigned from Steinhoff.

"The way I see it (is) if my brother committed a crime, I would not condone what he has done, but if he needs my help to look after his family I would do so.

"And I have that kind of relationship with Markus. I don’t condone whatever he has done, in fact I have no clue what he has done. I have read in the press all the allegations, some of which are very, very severe and I too would like these things to come to a head and brought to a conclusion.

"I said to Markus if you are going to run away off into Argentina or some jurisdiction where nobody can get hold of you, then I’m afraid I’m not your man. If you are prepared to answer in the appropriate forum for what you have done and that you commit to me that that’s what you’re going to do, then I am your man, I will look after your family."

Du Plessis was CEO of the racing operator Phumelela Gaming and Leisure for a decade until 2018. Jooste was a key figure in the local horse racing industry, and also partly owned the biggest horse breeding farm in the country, Klawervlei Stud.



"My information from Markus personally is that his advisors have advised him not to speak to the press, but to receive each of the allegations and to answer them at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum. I think he’s as frustrated as we all are," Du Plessis told Whitfield.

Escaping the drama