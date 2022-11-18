36m ago

Massive Kafubu cluster sets Gemfields record for most expensive emerald item sold

Compiled by Lisa Steyn
The 37kg Kafubu cluster has fetched a record for the most expensive Gemfields emerald ever sold.
Image supplied

The enormous 187 700 carat Kafubu cluster has set a new record as the most expensive single emerald item ever sold by Gemfields, the precious stones group announced on Friday.

The 37kg "special interest piece" did however drag down the auction results in terms of average price per carat of $76.78, compared with $155.90 per carat in the previous auction.

The total auction revenues of $30.8 million (R533 million), from 34 lots sold, helped push Kagem's total auction sales in 2022 to a "record shattering" $149 million – up from a $92.3 million record set in 2021. The Kafubu Cluster comprised 44% of the total weight offered at the auction, Gemfields said.

The sales price of the cluster is not available as Gemfields does not report on the sales value of individual lots.

Kafubu, like the other emeralds, was extracted by hand from the Kagem emerald mine – the world's single largest producing emerald mine, which is 75% owned by Gemfields and 25% by the Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia.

The cluster is almost entirely made up of emeralds which, given its sheer size and formation, makes it a very rare find, Gemfields has said.

The large mass is filled with numerous individual and intertwined emerald crystals and is named after the Kafubu river which forms the natural boundary of Kagem in the southern part of the Kagem licence.

Gemfields said it is possible that a customer may decide to preserve this in its natural form or cut the piece to yield tens of thousands of carats of commercial to fine-quality cut emeralds.

Adrian Banks, Gemfields’ managing director of product and sales, said the end-of-year emerald auction delivered a pleasing and solid result "despite a clear softening of both prices and sentiment when compared with the remarkable highs we enjoyed in May 2022".

Gemfields proceeds of the auction will be fully repatriated to Kagem in Zambia, with all royalties due to the government of the Republic of Zambia being paid on the full sales prices achieved at the auction.

The Gemfields shares were up 3.43% to R3.62 on Friday afternoon, and are up by more than a quarter over the past year. 

