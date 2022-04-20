Massmart chairperson urges govt to deal with SA's water crisis

Massmart chairperson Kuseni Dlamini says government needs to urgently deal with the country's water crisis and ineffective water boards.

Despite being a "modest" water user, the Walmart-owned retailer has flagged water security at its operations, such as the large parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape, as a challenge.

It has started to harvest its own rainwater.

Massmart chairperson Kuseni Dlamini has joined a growing number of private sector voices that are urging the government to do better when it comes to service delivery.

Dlamini made the call in the retailer’s 2021 annual report, saying South Africa’s water crisis - including the ineffectiveness of the country's water boards - must be dealt with urgently.

"Now is the time for action, not nice words. We need tangible progress," said Dlamini.

Dlamini's remarks come as the impact of South Africa’s service delivery woes – from load shedding, unscheduled power and water cuts, as well as failing infrastructure – intensifies.

The group has been working on minimising its water use through conservation the installation of real-time and independent water meters at its garden centre stores and distribution centres.

It has also been harvesting rainwater at 91 of its Makro and Builders outlets and distribution centres.

"In 2021, we harvested an estimated 30 million litres of water across our South African operations, cumulatively reducing water consumption from potable sources by 121 million litres over the last five years," said the group in its annual report.

The group has also generated electricity from its own solar power plants, which is not only reducing its emissions but also serves as a supplementary source of electricity when there are outages.

Massmart is part of a growing list of companies that have had to rely on themselves for water and power supply. This includes chicken producer Astral Foods, which has invested R50 million on a reverse osmosis water treatment facility.

Apart from the water problem, Dlamini said service delivery at local government needs to be beefed up.



"We need to build more capacity at a local government level because business operations are impacted by the performance of local government," said Dlamini.

He stressed the need for the country’s municipalities to be run efficiently and corruption-free by competent people.

Dlamini also added that state-owned entities like Eskom and Transnet are weighing South Africa's economy down and need to be whipped into shape.



Massmart has faced a difficult period, with group suffering a R2.2 billion loss in 2021 - hit by Covid-19 related disruptions, the July unrest, global supply chain shortages, as well as inflationary pressures.

But the group is pushing forward with the turnaround strategy it implemented in 2020, which included divesting of its Game East and West Africa stores and selling its Cambridge, Rhino and Massfresh businesses to Shoprite.