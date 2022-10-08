Mbalula and EC Transport MEC 'consistently failed' to act on Intercape bus attacks - court

A court has lambasted Transport Minister Fikile Mbalulula and his EC counterpart for failing to resolve the Intercape security crisis.

The two are said to have "consistently failed" to respond to calls for intervention by the bus company.

The court had earlier ordered the transport department to take positive steps to ensure the safety condition for the company.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and his former provincial counterpart in the Eastern Cape "consistently failed" to intervene in the security crisis faced by Intercape bus service, which has seen its long-distance buses come under attack from rival taxi operators.

This is part of scathing findings against the officials delivered by Judge John Smith in the Makhanda High Court to justify his earlier ruling compelling Mbalula and former provincial Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe to take positive steps to ensure safe operations for the company.

Intercape buses have been under attack on various routes in the Eastern Cape, with passengers and drivers injured in some incidents.

"The relief sought is not against the department, but rather based on the fact that the minister and the MEC have persistently and unjustifiably breached their legal duties to intervene in the current crisis," the judge said.

He said the two officials had "consistently failed to respond to various requests for intervention from Intercape".

The bus company claims that it has been a victim of "widespread and ongoing acts of violence and intimidation throughout the country" since 2015, with 150 criminal cases so far lodged with the South African Police Service during that period. More than 70 of the incidents occurred in the Eastern Cape.

Violence is said to have escalated in 2019. "It started in 2015 with the intimidation of Intercape's driver when perpetrators would demand that they produce their operating licences. A failure to comply resulted in them being prevented from picking up and dropping off passengers in certain areas, on the threat of physical harm or death," the court said.

The court stated that the instigators of violence had succeeded in establishing "no-go zones" for the bus service in certain areas in Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tshomo, and Idutywa.

"The violence is aimed at intimidating and coercing Intercape into agreeing to the unlawful demands of taxi associations to reduce prices and make buses on certain routes in the province pay levies in order to operate.

Scathing ruling

The court was particularly scathing against the Mbalula and the MEC's failure to file answering affidavits in the matter.

"The result is that harrowing allegations regarding brazen acts of criminality, government indifference, and, even more concerning, an MEC's acquiescence in criminal conduct remain unchallenged."

Intercape had in its affidavit claimed that Tikana-Gxothiwe, who preceded Xolile Nqatha, had attempted to coerce the company into acceding to the taxi association's demands.

Nqatha was on 16 August appointed MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, in a provincial shake-up by Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

"The explanation provided by the provincial director is that the former MEC ... had been removed from her position and could not be persuaded to file an affidavit. This conduct must be deprecated," said Smith.

Smith went on to say there was no indication that the current MEC had distanced himself from the alleged irregular conduct of the former MEC, or from the blatant failure to comply with statutory obligations.

"The minister [Mbalula] has unfortunately decided to remain silent in the face of allegations that he has haughtily dismissed Intercape's desperate pleas for intervention in the crisis by adopting the attitude that this is an is the Eastern Cape problem."

In August, the bus company appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to take extortion seriously, warning that attacks on transport networks will spread to other businesses in the country. Intercape had said that the violence was aimed at "cleansing" the Eastern Cape of intercity buses and that the situation will get worse if something isn't done about it urgently, News24 reported.

In April, an Intercape bus driver was shot and killed outside the company's depot in Cape Town.







