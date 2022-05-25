32m ago

Mediclinic delivers strong performance as patients return

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Mediclinic delivered a strong performance in the year to end March with an 8% increase in revenue - which is now 5% higher than pre-pandemic levels - as patients returned to hospitals. 

The hospital group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 22% at £522 million, while reported operating profit was up 34% at £280 million. 

It reported a jump in headline earning per share to 19 pence, from 9.6 pence in the previous year, and a proposed final dividend of 3 pence per share.

This translates to an equivalent of 59.5 cents per share for South African shareholders, which is 47.62 cents due to dividend withholding tax for those who are not exempt.

"As disruption from the pandemic receded, the fundamental demand for our broad range of healthcare services drove inpatient and day case revenue up 7%, and outpatient revenue up 10% compared with the prior year," group CEO Ronnie van der Merwe said.

"Encouragingly, revenue and earnings exceeded pre-pandemic… levels in all three divisions. Importantly, we have delivered these results while fulfilling our critical role in helping communities to navigate the pandemic, caring for around 43 000 Covid-19 inpatients this year, in addition to the 42 000 in the prior year."

Van der Merwe said the group expected to benefit from a continued increase in client activity, driving more improvement in profitability and earnings.

"Our sustainable development initiatives give me confidence in the group’s ability to strengthen its leading market positions, delivering value and sustained success over the coming years," he said. 

Mediclinic's share price jumped almost 4% following the release of the company's results.


