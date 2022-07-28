1h ago

add bookmark

Mediclinic patient mix almost back to pre-pandemic levels

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mediclinic released a trading update on Thursday
Mediclinic released a trading update on Thursday
Mediclinic

Private hospital group Mediclinic says patient hospital stays are returning to pre-Covid-19 levels, but the pandemic continues to impact its operations.

In a trading update on Thursday, Mediclinic said in the first quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2023, its facilities had "relatively" low Covid-19 admissions. It saw a recovery to almost pre-pandemic levels in admissions for other cases.

"With pre-pandemic seasonality returning, patient volumes were also impacted in the quarter due to patients and staff contracting Covid-19," Mediclinic said. The summer period is Mediclinic's quieter period, and the group expects seasonality to return following eased travel restrictions.

For Southern Africa, Mediclinic continues to expect mid-single digit revenue growth for the year. Local bed days sold and patient case mix, including day case admissions, continued to "normalise" as Covid-19 hospital admissions remained low. This hit domestic revenue per paid patient day. But Mediclinic said the impact on profit margins was limited as "staffing requirements were adapted".

At Hirslanden, Mediclinic's Swiss operations, the hospital group saw patient numbers affected by holidays in April and July, as well as Covid-19 related disruptions. This was further compounded by additional costs due to the need for more staff to deal with absenteeism and a shortage of general nurses.

"Lower volumes and additional costs were partially offset by an encouraging insurance mix and average revenue per inpatient," said Mediclinic. 

It expects "modest growth" from its Swiss operations. 

In the Middle East, hospitals saw lower year-on-year patient numbers in April, due to Ramadan, but there was a steady recovery in May and June. Mediclinic saw record outpatient volumes in June. The group expects its Middle Eastern revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percentage range.

Mediclinic is due to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, as it weighs up an acquisition offer from a consortium made up of Johann Rupert's Remgro and shipping group MSC.

The private hospital group's board is in support of the consortium's fourth offer. Mediclinic rejected the first offer of 463 pence per share (then R89) and the following two offers, saying they were too low. 

An offer of 504 pence (R102) per share found board support.

But some shareholders believe they could get more, saying the fourth proposal is only almost half of Mediclinic's 2016 share price of R210.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mediclinichealthcarehospitals
Rand - Dollar
16.60
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.85
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,753.82
+1.1%
Silver
19.77
+3.6%
Palladium
2,084.50
+2.6%
Platinum
885.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
106.62
+2.1%
Top 40
62,315
+0.5%
All Share
68,753
+0.5%
Resource 10
62,663
+1.6%
Industrial 25
84,598
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,336
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo