Member of SAA's chosen equity partner wants subsidiary placed in business rescue

Global Airways, one of the partners of the Takatso Consortium, which has been chosen by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) as strategic equity partner for state-owned South African Airways (SAA), has applied to have one of its own subsidiaries placed in business rescue.



The due diligence process regarding the proposed SAA deal, which would see Takatso obtain a majority stake in SAA and put R3 billion into the airline over a three-year period to enable it to keep flying, is still under way.

Global Aerotech is a maintenance facility located at OR Tambo International Airport. The Global Airways subsidiary provides maintenance and support to Airbus A320 aircraft. Currently it does work for Global Aviation Operations, the operator of low-cost domestic airline LIFT.

Global Aviation Operations also leases out aircraft on an ACMI (aircraft, maintenance, crew and insurance) basis, both locally and internationally, and provides charter services locally and in the rest of Africa.

According to court documents, Global Airways applied in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 10 February to have Global Aerotech placed in business rescue. A supporting affidavit was supplied by Jonathan Rosenzweig, the sole director of both Global Airways as well as Global Aerotech.

If no affected party opposes the application, Global Aerotech will be placed in business rescue on a date yet to be determined.

Global Airways states in its court papers that Global Aerotech is financially distressed and "it will be just and equitable for financial reasons that it be placed in business rescue". At the same time, Global Airways believes there is a reasonable chance of rescuing Global Aerotech.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns and travel restrictions have significantly and detrimentally affected the travel industry - particularly the air travel industry," Global Airways states. "As a result, the massively reduced demand for air travel has reduced the demand for support and maintenance of aircraft."

Data provided to the court shows that, although Global Aerotech's sales amounted to R4.5 million from July to December 2021, it was largely eaten away by various costs. By February 2022, Global Aerotech owed creditors R14.6 million. It does not have sufficient cashflow to pay its debts as and when it falls due.

Global Airways said on Tuesday that if the application to put Global Aerotech into business rescue is granted, it will "continue to trade while paying its creditors as it restructures and recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic".

"It will allow the company the best opportunity to emerge from the effects of the pandemic and continue to operate successfully."

According to Global Airways, the application to have Global Aerotech placed in business rescue has no impact on the Takatso partnership, nor the operations of Global Aviation Operations or LIFT.

The Takatso Consortium said on Tuesday that negotiations with the Department of Public Enterprises to buy a 51% stake in SAA are "well advanced". Takatso and the DPE referred Fin24 to Global regarding queries about the business rescue application.

Fin24 reported in November last year about the liquidation of Skystaff, a labour broker used by Global Aviation, causing some of those who lost their jobs to claim they were unfairly treated by the aviation company during the liquidation process.

Skystaff was liquidated early in October after a training service provider, called Intelek Training and Consulting, brought a winding-up application in court, claiming it was not paid R1.6 million for training it did for Skystaff workers at Global. Global denied the allegations.