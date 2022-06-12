14m ago

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 13 000 cars in SA

Compiled by Penelope Mashego
Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost 1 million cars worldwide
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged some South African Mercedes-Benz owners to stop driving their cars, following a global recall.

The recall relates to possible brake failure due to corrosion in the housing joining points of the Mercedes-Benz ML, GL (model series 164) and R-Class (model series 251), manufactured between 2006 and 2019.

In a statement, the commission said the recall affects 13 159 cars in South Africa. 

"We understand that the defect may lead to a possible brake failure which may lead to accidents and injuries," said Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza.

She added that consumers should stop driving the cars and contact Mercedes-Benz for further details on: 0800 133 355.

The NCC is monitoring the recall.  

