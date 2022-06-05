25m ago

Mercedes Benz to recall a million cars globally over fear of faulty brakes

accreditation
Shiyin Chen
Image: Netcarshow.com
Image: Netcarshow.com

Mercedes-Benz Group AG will recall almost a million vehicles worldwide because of a potential problem with the braking system, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the German federal transport authority.

The regulator, known as KBA, said in a statement June 1 that the affected cars were built between 2004 and 2015 and belong to the ML and GL sports utility vehicle series as well as the R-Class luxury minivan, according to AFP.

Mercedes confirmed the recall in a statement to AFP, saying a "particularly strong or hard" braking maneuver could cause mechanical damage to the vehicles’ brake booster in "rare cases" of very severe corrosion.

More than 993 000 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, of which 70 000 were in Germany, AFP reported. 

mercedes benzcarrecall
