Merger of stores owned by Massmart with black-owned wholesaler to save over 600 jobs

Sibongile Khumalo
A merger between Devland Cash and Carry and Massmart-controlled Masscash will save at least 640 jobs, the Competition Tribunal said on Wednesday following the approval of the deal.

Black-owned Devland, which operates over 20 stores across the country, was given the green light to take over some stores owned by Masscash, on condition that no workers would lose their jobs.

Masscash operates wholesale businesses and retail outlets targeting the lower segment of consumer groups, such as Jumbo Cash and Carry, Trident and Shield, while its retail division has Cambridge Food under its banner.

"The Tribunal has imposed a condition that no employees will be retrenched as a result of the merger for a period of nine months following the transaction’s implementation date," the watchdog said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

Devland is owned and controlled by two historically disadvantaged persons, and the merger is set to have a "positive effect on the promotion of a greater spread of ownership" in the grocery market.

"The Tribunal has agreed with the Commission’s assessment that that the merger is unlikely to lead any substantial lessening or prevention of competition in any market in South Africa," the Competition Tribunal added.

In 2011, US retail giant Walmart bought a 51% stake in Massmart, which owns Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse, among many other major retail chains.

