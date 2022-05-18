1h ago

add bookmark

Microsoft announces changes after cloud computing complaints

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft, which had been fined 1.6 billion euros (R27 billion) by EU antitrust regulators, will revise its licensing terms and allow cloud service providers to better compete in response to complaints, its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday.

The company was taking the first step but not the last to address the concerns, Smith told a conference organised by think tank Bruegel in Brussels.

Microsoft wants to listen and act on the complaints, he said.

"It really starts by giving more options to European cloud providers. So if there's a company that has a data center but wants to run solutions in its cloud PBX data centre, we're creating more options for them to do so with our software, because that's what they've been asking for," he said.

Smith said the changes include allowing cloud service providers to offer Windows as a complete deskstop operating system, providing longer-term price protection and revising licensing terms.

The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
microsofteu
Rand - Dollar
15.89
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,819.39
+0.2%
Silver
21.74
+0.5%
Palladium
2,085.50
+1.4%
Platinum
969.50
+1.4%
Brent Crude
111.93
-2.1%
Top 40
62,947
-0.1%
All Share
69,648
-0.1%
Resource 10
72,456
-0.5%
Industrial 25
77,604
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,009
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22136.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo