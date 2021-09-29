SA companies must publish pay gap between bosses and workers, draft law proposes

Government will on Friday publish the Draft Companies Amendment Bill for public comment.

Among the key proposals of the bill is for firms and state-owned companies to disclose pay gaps between directors and workers.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel said that greater transparency will be empowering for shareholders.

The Draft Companies Amendment Bill will be published for public comment on Friday, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition has announced.

Cabinet had earlier this month approved the bill for public comment - an earlier version was first approved in 2018 but following consultations with stakeholders part of the National Economic Development and Labour Council and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), among others, further changes were made, Patel said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

These changes address three key policy objectives: providing greater transparency on wage ratios at firms; improving the ease of doing business; and addressing true or beneficial ownership of companies and, by extension, money laundering challenges.

On matters regarding executive pay policies, Patel said that executive remuneration at the highest levels of a company is a "great matter of concern" both internationally and in South Africa. This was particularly raised in discussions with BUSA and organised labour.

"The bill requires that publicly listed companies and state-owned companies disclose information the pay gap between directors and workers in their annual financial statements and annual reports," Patel said.



"Companies will now also be required to publish details of their highest paid employee, their lowest-paid employee, their average remuneration, their median remuneration and the gap between the top 5% highest-paid and the bottom 5% lowest-paid employees." - Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel

Patel commented that the pay gap has been a historical challenge in South Africa and a contributor to the country's inequality.

The bill will potentially ensure stronger shareholder governance when it comes to excessive director pay for companies. Shareholders and stakeholders would also be more aware of unsustainable pay discrepancies.



Patel explained that companies often indicate that pay differentials are in line with that of other companies, and are necessitated to attract and retain scarce skills. But the disclosure ensures an "objective benchmark of information" in the market which can then be properly evaluated by shareholders and other stakeholders.

The bill does not prescribe what the wage ratios between executives and workers should be, but rather promotes transparency, which can empower shareholder voting to be more effective than currently, he said.

"Shareholders themselves have an enormous disquiet about the executive remuneration policies and for a shareholder to have objective, verified information available, can also enhance their role in determining what should be the appropriate remuneration policies within a company," he said. Providing greater disclosure would allow shareholders to exercise their rights and responsibilities in a more informed way, he added.

For example, the bill makes provision for a remuneration policy report to be presented at an AGM for approval by ordinary resolution. Once approved, the policy would have to be presented every three years or whenever material changes are made to it. Should a remuneration policy not be approved, it must be presented at the next AGM, until approval is obtained. Changes to the policy may only be implemented once shareholders approve it, Patel said.



The minister believes that the disclosure of pay gaps would also enhance competitiveness of firms. Disclosure allows for proper conversations between stakeholders within firms and could foster greater cohesion.

Once gazetted on 1 October, the public will have 30 days to comment. The bill will then go to Cabinet for approval, before being sent to Parliament, which will hold separate public hearings on it.