32m ago

add bookmark

Mine flood disaster: Free State dumps still 'belong' to De Beers, says DMRE

accreditation
Felix Njini
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Houses were flooded at Jagersfontein in the Free State. Photo: Anena Burger
Houses were flooded at Jagersfontein in the Free State. Photo: Anena Burger

A dam at South Africa’s abandoned Jagersfontein diamond mine collapsed early Sunday, triggering heavy flooding that damaged property and killed at least three people. 

About nine houses were swept away and more than 20 damaged by flood waters after the dam wall of the historic mine collapsed, Nathi Shabangu, a spokesman for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said via SMS. 

The mine in the Free State, formerly owned by De Beers, was shut in the 1970s. 

The dam collapse also resulted in the loss of power in the small town of Jagersfontein, about 100 kilometers from Bloemfontein, the regional capital, and other nearby townships. Floodwaters and mud cut off Eskom's access to a key electrical substation. The utility is working to restore supplies, it said in a statement.

The mine’s dumps and slime still "belong" to De Beers and the government’s access has been restricted by a court order, Shabangu said. “We also have reports that the mine has been sold to other parties, without the involvement of the DMRE as per the court order,” he said.

Minerals Council South Africa, a mining industry lobbying group, said the cause of the dam collapse was unknown. 

The Jagersfontein assets are not currently owned by any of its members, and it has no information about the ownership structure or the standard of management of the dumps, the group said in a statement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
de beersjagersfontein
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,717.62
0.0%
Silver
18.85
0.0%
Palladium
2,180.00
0.0%
Platinum
884.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,127
+2.4%
All Share
68,709
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,310
+4.1%
Industrial 25
84,682
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,003
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?

07 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | What happens to my investments after death?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo