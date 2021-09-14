1h ago

add bookmark

Mining sector shed 23 000 jobs between 2012 and 2019 as gold lost its glitter

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
In 2019, platinum group metals miners were the biggest employers, followed by coal mining and lignite.
In 2019, platinum group metals miners were the biggest employers, followed by coal mining and lignite.
Getty Images
  • About 23 000 jobs were lost in the mining sector between 2012 and 2019.
  • Mining employment stood at 514 859 in 2019, down from 538 144 in 2012, as the sector went through mass jobs cuts.
  • The biggest job losses were recorded in gold and uranium ore mining.

About 23 000 jobs were lost in the mining sector between 2012 and 2019, according to data released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

Mining employment stood at 514 859 in 2019, down from 538 144 in 2012, as the sector went through mass jobs cuts.

The survey, which is conducted every three to five years, details income generated by the industry, which is the backbone of the economy. It gives an assessment of the sector's contribution to exports, sales, income and procurement. The last survey was conducted in 2015.

The biggest job losses were recorded in gold and uranium ore mining, which registered a combined loss of 42 091 jobs. The mining of platinum group metals shed 8 190 employees. However, coal and lignite mining gained 17 112 jobs. While the sector bled jobs, the total income for the mining industry in 2019 was R552.1 billion, a 5.4% per annum increase of the rate seen in 2015.

In 2019, platinum group metals miners were the biggest employers, followed by coal mining and lignite, with the gold sector increasingly losing the coveted position of once being a significant mining employer.

The country's platinum mining belt of the North West also accounted for the highest number of employment, followed by Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. 

Mining, which contributes 8.2% to the GDP, a figure which significantly dropped from the highs of around 21% in the 1980s, has seen a jobs bloodbath in recent years, as companies streamlined operations and closed loss-making shafts. The sector, however, still plays a critical role in the economy, as evidenced by the increased tax and royalties paid by companies during the current commodities upcycle.

Export sales for the mining industry in 2019 were up 4.7% to R323.8 billion. The largest contributor to export sales in 2019 was platinum group metals,  followed by coal, iron ore and gold.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
statistics south africajob lossesminingsurveyunemployment
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Gold
1,806.19
+0.7%
Silver
23.84
+0.4%
Palladium
1,980.00
-5.3%
Platinum
950.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,115
-0.7%
All Share
64,301
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,541
-2.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,229
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
7% - 1 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
20% - 3 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
40% - 6 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
33% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will...

11 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will I be taxed?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo