Momentum entities fined over R11m for inadequate controls against financial crime

Marelise van der Merwe
The FSCA said both entities had "duly cooperated" with the regulator and had started taking remedial action.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has fined Momentum Wealth and Momentum Collective Investments (MCI) – which are both part of the Momentum Group – over R11 million for a failure to take adequate precautions against financial crime.

The two entities were fined a total financial penalty of R11.1 million, excluding an amount of R100 000 which has been suspended for three years.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the regulator said it had imposed administrative sanctions and instructed both entities to take remedial action after an inspection found weaknesses in their money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

The regulator stressed that Momentum Wealth and MCI had not themselves been found guilty of facilitating transactions involving money laundering or terrorist financing.

Under SA law, the Financial Intelligence Centre Act outlines how institutions that may be misused to enable financial crimes must implement controls to prevent this.

The FSCA supervises and enforces compliance with this legislation.

It said that Momentum Wealth had failed to comply with cash threshold reporting requirements on historic transactions; and failed to identify, verify and risk rate a beneficiary.

MCI had failed to comply with cash threshold reporting requirements.

The FSCA said both entities had "duly cooperated" with the regulator and had started taking remedial action. 

