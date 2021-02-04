50m ago

More bad news for buses as Putco confirms over 200 job cuts

Khulekani Magubane
Facebook (Putco Greater Soweto)
  • Putco announced that it will go ahead with retrenchments in a process that originally had 300 jobs on the line.
  • The current economic climate has been rocked by nearly a year of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
  • This follows news that long-distance luxury bus service Greyhound will stop operations this month.

Putco confirmed on Thursday that it has arrived at a final figure of 214 jobs to be cut in its retrenchment process, after engaging with unions over the course of months in a process where 300 job cuts were originally planned.

The news comes in an economic climate that has been rocked by nearly a year of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions which limited people’s ability to travel and organise big gatherings.

On Wednesday it emerged that luxury long-distance bus service, Greyhound, will halt operations in February, in an abrupt ordeal for the nearly 700 workers at the long-distance bus service and its low cost Citiliner.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation, Unitrans and Heineken SA are also reported planning to cut jobs in the fraught economic environment.

Putco spokesperson Matlakala Motloung confirmed to Fin24 that the commuter bus service that services a network including Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo Province would cut 214 jobs after multiple consultations on the process.

"Yes, we are retrenching 214 employees. As you estimate numbers for retrenchment, we also asked people to go into early retirements and voluntary exit. We had due consultation, and we had four meetings or more. The final consultation was at the end of January," said Motloung.

Spokesperson for the South Africa Transport and Allied Workers Union, Solomon Mahlangu, could not immediately be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

Company Snapshot
