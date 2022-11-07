1h ago

add bookmark

More delays in new iPhones as Apple says production hit by China Covid-19 lockdown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Picture: Apple
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Picture: Apple
  • Apple warned that customers would face longer wait times for iPhones with the holiday season approaching.
  • Foxconn, Apple's principal subcontractor, locked down its massive factory in Zhengzhou last month after a spike in infections.
  • China is the last major economy wedded to a strategy of extinguishing Covid outbreaks as they emerge.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Apple warned customers would face longer wait times for iPhones with the holiday season approaching, after Covid restrictions in central China "temporarily impacted" production at the world's largest factory producing the smartphone.

Foxconn, Apple's principal subcontractor, locked down its massive factory in Zhengzhou last month after a spike in infections -- in line with China's zero-Covid policy.

In a separate statement Monday, the Taiwanese firm said its fourth quarter earnings this year would take a hit from the coronavirus lockdowns.

Panicking workers last week had fled the site on foot in the wake of allegations of poor conditions at the facility, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers.

"Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China," California-based Apple said in a statement late Sunday.

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity."

Despite strong demand for Apple's products ahead of the holiday season, "we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated", it said.

"Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products."

Foxconn is China's biggest private sector employer, with more than a million people working across the country in about 30 factories and research institutes.

But Zhengzhou is the Taiwanese company's crown jewel, churning out iPhones in quantities not seen anywhere else.

"In a normal situation, almost all the iPhone production is happening in Zhengzhou," Ivan Lam, an analyst with specialist firm Counterpoint, told AFP.

The company was initially "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth quarter earnings, it said.

"But due to the pandemic affecting some of our operations in Zhengzhou, the company will 'revise down' the outlook for the fourth quarter," Foxconn said in a statement.

"Foxconn is now working with the government in (a) concerted effort to stamp out the pandemic and resume production to its full capacity as quickly as possible," the company said.

It did not give any statistical projection for how badly it expected earnings to be hit.

"This is a dark sign of the zero-Covid policy in China impacting production for Apple with Foxconn," Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, told AFP.

"It confirms the Street's fears with Apple this quarter and will be an albatross on the tech market this week."

 'We are drowning' 

Local authorities locked down the area surrounding the factory on Wednesday, but not before reports emerged of a lack of adequate medical care at the plant.

Multiple workers have recounted scenes of chaos and increasing disorganisation at Foxconn's complex of workshops and dormitories, which form a city-within-a-city near Zhengzhou's airport.

"People with fevers are not guaranteed to receive medicine," a 30-year-old Foxconn worker, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

"We are drowning," he said.

China is the last major economy wedded to a strategy of extinguishing Covid outbreaks as they emerge, imposing snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines despite the widespread disruption to businesses and international supply chains.

And authorities poured cold water on speculation that the policy could be relaxed Saturday, with National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Mi Feng saying that Beijing would "stick unswervingly to... the overall policy of dynamic zero-Covid".

"At present, China is still facing the dual threat of imported infections and the spread of domestic outbreaks," Mi said at a press briefing.

"The disease control situation is as grim and complex as ever," he said. "We must continue to put people and lives first.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
applechinacovid-19iphone
Rand - Dollar
18.01
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.89
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,669.74
-0.2%
Silver
20.48
-1.8%
Palladium
1,890.50
+1.3%
Platinum
954.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,545
-0.4%
All Share
69,069
-0.3%
Resource 10
65,828
-1.1%
Industrial 25
82,083
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,846
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo